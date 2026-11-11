White Sox's GM Confirms Initial Plan for Top Prospect Caleb Bonemer in 2027

Chicago White Sox fans now know where they can expect to see one of the franchise's top prospects playing at the beginning of the 2027 minor league season. Whit

Okemos' Caleb Bonemer makes it to second base during the sixth inning on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at McLane Stadium on the Michigan State campus in East Lansing.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Chicago White Sox fans now know where they can expect to see one of the franchise's top prospects playing at the beginning of the 2027 minor league season. White Sox general manager Chris Getz recently said Chicago prospect Caleb Bonemer will start next year at Triple-A, according to the Chicago Sun-Times'in mid-June, the 21-year-old appears set to get his first taste of Triple-A action to begin his third season in the minors.toward the end of the year, seemingly to try to fast-track him to the majors.

Also read New Netflix Anime Confirms January 2027 Launch Date

And now, with the top prospect expected to make his Triple-A debut in early 2027, he's one step closer to the big leagues. Winston-Salem’s Caleb Bonemer rounds third base after hitting a home run during their game versus the Hudson Valley Renegades on May 5, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectin the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of high school, the young prospect hit .281 with 12 home runs and 64 RBIs in his first 107 minor league games in 2025. The 6-foot-1 slugger then followed that up with impressive offensive numbers in 2026. In 132 games this year, the 21-year-old had a .251 batting average, a .380 on-base percentage, and a .930 OPS with 37 homers and 92 RBIs.

Advertisement

With those 37 long balls, the second-rounder was tied for thehas mostly played shortstop and third base in the minors so far, he started working in the outfield at the end of the Double-A season and in the. It's unclear whether he'll play the outfield for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, but that appears to be one way forto try to get his bat in the majors as early as next season.

It'll be important to see if the top prospect faces any adversity in his first stint at Triple-A, though. If Bonemer keeps mashing the ball early next season, he could be called up to the majors at some point in 2027. But first, manyJustin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games.

Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team. While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.