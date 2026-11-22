With the White Sox officially free of Luis Castillo's pricey contract, Chris Getz now must determine how to spend the money that would have gone to Castillo nex

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta pitches during the first inning during Game 3 of the World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Oct 26, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect, Chris Getz now must determine how to spend the money that would have gone to Castillo next season. With a couple of holes in the rotation, there is an obvious need to be addressed, and Getz has already done that, in part, by signing Dustin May. There is one pitcher who has entered free agency and would immediately be the No. 1 or No. 2 pitcher in the rotation.

Also read Chicago White Sox trade Davis Martin, Luis Castillo to Colorado Rockies

That man is Freddy Peralta, who just won ALCS MVP with the Tampa Bay Rays and is being courted by several teams. , according to a report from The Athletic. Whether or not a deal actually comes to fruition depends on whether the Sox are willing to put up the money it will cost to get him in the building, let alone whether he accepts.

Given that Jerry Reinsdorf is notoriously hesitant to hand out large contracts to pitchers, this would be a stark departure in philosophy for the longest-tenured owner in MLB. If he agrees to it, though, it would go a long way in convincing at least some Sox fans that he still has a pulse on the money the best players demand. More importantly, it would signal that he's ready for his team to spend that money.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the same report from The Athletic indicates that after the Castillo trade, several teams immediately inquired about whether one of the players added in that deal could be traded again. Sean Sullivan was touted in the Colorado Rockies organization to the point where he was ranked among their top 20 prospects.

His rookie MLB season left a little to be desired, and he didn't perform much better in Triple-A. Sullivan just performed well in the Arizona Fall League, though, with a 2-1 record, 3.07 ERA, and 1.02 WHIP while recording 20 strikeouts and walking only one batter. Perhaps teams feel he's fixed something and want to capitalize on that ASAP. Whether the Sox decide to move on from Sullivan so quickly isn't known at this time.

However, Getz has shown this offseason that he isn't afraid to make trades and can have them involve just about anybody. Finding a trade partner for Jordan Leasure is evidence of that. Sullivan will get a crack somewhere. Where exactly that will be remains unknown as long as other teams are interested in his services.

Right now, though, the Sox have the power to determine that. After nearly eight years on newspaper night desks, Geoffrey began a lengthy tenure with Fighting Irish Wire to cover Notre Dame athletics for USA TODAY. He continues covering the Irish and other college football stories for The Voice of College Football. He also covers prep sports for the Daily Herald and Chicagoland Soccer, writes about Chicago sports for Da Windy City and helps run Chicago Bulls Confidential.

Advertisement

He received a bachelor's degree from North Central College in 2011 and a master's degree from DePaul University in 2016. He hosts a World Series history podcast and hopes to visit every MLB stadium, so far having checked off 20 current ballparks and four demolished ones.