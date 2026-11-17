The Chicago White Sox have reportedly signed 29-year-old pitcher May, who helped the Milwaukee Brewers win their first World Series last season, to a $50 million contract. May posted a combined 7-9 record with a 4.70 ERA in 2026 and joins a young Chicago rotation.

The Chicago White Sox have reportedly signed former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher May to a $50 million deal, according to a New York Post report on Tuesday morning.

The 29-year-old right-hander helped the Brewers win their first-ever World Series last season. May joined Milwaukee in a trade deadline deal from the St. Louis Cardinals. He became a key depth piece during the Brewers championship run, bouncing between the starting rotation and the bullpen. Last season, May posted a combined 7-9 record with a 4.70 ERA, a 1.32 WHIP and 144 strikeouts across 145 and two-thirds innings pitched.

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White Sox Bet on May Durability Leadership

His performance was inconsistent at times, making him a bit of a gamble for the White Sox. However, May also offers a durable, back-of-the-rotation presence and provides an experienced starter for a young Chicago starting rotation. The White Sox are betting on his durability and veteran leadership. The 29-year-old May joins a rotation that projects to include Sean Burke, Grant Taylor, Davis Martin and Anthony Kay.

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Young left-handers Hagen Smith and Noah Schultz should also see expanded roles in 2027. May spent the first six-plus years of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was traded to the Boston Red Sox during the 2025 MLB season and then signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in the ensuing offseason. Before joining the Brewers at the deadline, May had shown flashes of promise but struggled to find consistency.

His move to Milwaukee revitalized his career, culminating in a World Series title. Now, with the White Sox, May will be counted on to eat innings and mentor a young pitching staff. Chicago has been rebuilding and sees May as a stabilizing force. The $50 million commitment is significant for a pitcher with a 4.70 ERA, but the White Sox are banking on his durability and postseason experience.

May Brings Veteran Stability White Sox Core

May has proven he can handle the pressures of a pennant race. May's addition gives the White Sox a veteran arm to pair with their young core. The team hopes he can replicate the form that made him a key contributor for the Brewers during their championship season. The deal was first reported by the New York Post on Tuesday morning.

Terms of the contract were not immediately disclosed beyond the $50 million figure. The White Sox have not officially announced the signing.