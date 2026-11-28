White Sox Finally Grab Another Starter, Sign Nick Martinez Following All-Star Year
The White Sox signing Dustin May was interesting, if for no other reason than that he had just won the World Series with the Milwaukee Brewers. Now, they are si
Oct 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez pitches during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field.
Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectwas interesting, if for no other reason than that he had just won the World Series with the Milwaukee Brewers. Now, they are signing another starting pitcher from the team that May helped defeat to win that World Series.right-handed starting pitcher Nick Martinez to a two-year, $44 million contract.
Martinez, 36, is coming off his first All-Star selection in what turned out to be his only season with the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays. Only Drew Rasmussen was a bigger contributor to their rotation. Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field.
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