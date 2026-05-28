White Sox Beat Twins 15-2 in Dominant Performance

The Chicago White Sox defeated the Minnesota Twins 15-2 on Wednesday night, with standout performances from Chase Meidroth and David Sandlin.

Chase Meidroth hit his first career grand slam, David Sandlin struck four in six innings in his major league debut, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 15-2 on Wednesday night.

Munetaka Murakami went 2 for 4 with a solo homer. His 20 home runs are tied with Gary Sánchez and Wally Berger for second in MLB history through 55 career games. Minnesota's Byron Buxton homered to lead off the game, but the 25-year-old Sandlin retired 18 consecutive batters — the first White Sox pitcher to retire 18 in a row in his debut since 1920.

Sam Antonacci went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Randal Grichuk had three hits and drove in two runs. Meidroth, Colson Montgomery and Tristan Peters each added two hits. Meidroth has five homers this season, matching his rookie total from last season. Connor Prielipp gave up six runs and eight hits, walked three and had five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Antonacci hit a two-run single that gave the White Sox a 2-1 lead in the second inning and Montgomery doubled to a drive in a run in the third. Antonacci's two-run single highlighted Chicago's five-run fifth before Murakami singled to lead off the sixth, stole second base and scored on Grichuk's single to make it 9-1. Twins RHP Taj Bradley takes the mound Thursday against White Sox RHP Erick Fedde to conclude a three-game series.





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Chicago White Sox Minnesota Twins MLB David Sandlin Chase Meidroth Munetaka Murakami

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