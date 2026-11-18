General Manager Chris Getz eyes a 10-pitcher rotation for the 2027 season. Dustin May joins Sean Burke, Anthony Kay, and others in a deep talent pool vying for Chicago White Sox Opening Day roles.

The Chicago White Sox have officially bolstered their pitching staff by signing Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Dustin May to a three-year, $52.5 million contract. This acquisition adds a significant veteran presence to the organization, bringing the total number of potential starting pitchers under consideration for the 2027 Opening Day roster to ten. General Manager Chris Getz made the move public on Tuesday, signaling a clear intent to maintain a deep and competitive pool of arms as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

The decision to bring May to the South Side has drawn mixed reactions from fans and analysts alike, largely due to his recent injury history and inconsistent statistical results during his recovery. However, his role on the mound appears secure regardless of external skepticism. May brings a championship pedigree and considerable experience, traits that the White Sox value highly as they look to stabilize their rotation. He is expected to carry a heavy workload and play a vital role in the staff's success over the next three seasons.

Also read Instant Grade: White Sox Sign Dustin May to 3-Year Deal in First Big Splash

Sean Burke has emerged as one of the most reliable options for Chicago on the mound, particularly after delivering strong performances against the Cleveland Guardians in the 2026 MLB Playoffs. His ability to sustain high-level performance will be a primary focus as the team builds its future around him. Burke's consistency in high-pressure situations makes him a cornerstone piece, and the organization expects him to anchor the top of the rotation moving forward.

Grant Taylor proved to be the White Sox' best arm during the postseason, demonstrating remarkable endurance by eating up multiple innings at a time. His dominance in high-leverage playoff games has led to widespread expectation that Taylor will start the next season in the rotation. This placement is considered a logical conclusion given his ability to stretch out effectively and maintain velocity deep into games, providing the team with a reliable mid-to-late rotation stabilizer.

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Anthony Kay solidified his position as a key contributor by becoming one of the few White Sox pitchers to win at least ten games in 2026. He fit comfortably into the middle of the rotation during the regular season, offering stability and quality starts. However, his 2027 outlook remains complex after Manager Will Venable demonstrated flexibility by moving Kay to the bullpen during postseason play. This dual-role experience adds a layer of strategic depth to his profile as the team evaluates his best use in the coming year.

Davis Martin presents a different kind of challenge for the front office as he looks to reclaim his early-season form. He started the 2026 campaign extremely well before gradually falling off, ultimately struggling significantly during a playoff game while on mop-up duty. The White Sox need Martin to regain his command and confidence if he wants to stick around as a starter in the coming year. His ability to bounce back from that slump will be a critical test of his resilience and skill.

Several young pitchers are also vying for spots in the highly competitive 2027 rotation, including Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith. Schultz struggled at times during his rookie season but showed real promise, with the organization believing that improved command of his fastball could make him a mainstay. Conversely, Chris Getz recently stated that Smith will come out of the bullpen to begin the next season. This decision is considered fair given Smith's elite stuff, but the White Sox know they must be careful when handling a pitcher with his potential to ensure his long-term development is not rushed.

The final pieces of the puzzle include David Sandlin and Luis Castillo, who offer different profiles for the 2027 roster. Sandlin made an efficient MLB debut but never found the consistency needed to justify more regular appearances, leading to the likelihood that he will remain a spot starter until his time comes. His role will likely be defined by his ability to provide reliable relief or spot starts when needed.

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Luis Castillo made one good start for the Sox after being acquired at the trade deadline, but he was otherwise ineffective before being shut down prior to the playoffs. The White Sox hope they can salvage something out of him in 2027, as his potential value remains untapped. If he can find his rhythm again, he could provide valuable depth, but the burden of proof is on him to show improvement.

The White Sox are positioned to evaluate these ten pitchers extensively before making final decisions on who will form the backbone of the rotation for the 2027 campaign. While the list of ten names is not necessarily exhaustive, as Chris Getz may not be done adding to the mix, the organization now has a robust array of talent. This depth allows for greater flexibility and competition during spring training, ensuring that the team enters the season with a clear understanding of its pitching capabilities.