Elected Officials Demand White Memorial Hospital Account for ICE Blockade After Ambulances Diverted for Two Hours

Activists and lawmakers demand Adventist Health White Memorial stop collaborating with federal agents after ICE blocked ambulance access at the Los Angeles facility.

State and local elected officials delivered a formal ultimatum to Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital on Saturday, November 7, 2026, demanding an immediate end to any cooperation with federal immigration agents. The confrontation followed a two-hour blockade outside the Boyle Heights facility that diverted ambulances to other medical centers and detained at least two individuals in the early hours of the morning. Community leaders, including State Senator Maria Elena Durazo and Assemblymember Mark Gonzalez, handed a letter to hospital administrators calling for stricter protections for patients and staff.

The incident began late Friday night when federal agents detained a person and brought them into the hospital grounds. Eyewitnesses reported that masked agents subsequently established a heavy presence at the emergency room entrance, which remained in place until Saturday morning. The blockade forced arriving ambulances to divert to nearby hospitals for approximately two hours while agents occupied the entrance area. Local residents and rapid response groups were restricted from approaching the site, creating a tense standoff between the public and federal authorities.

Also read ICE agents' presence at Boyle Heights hospital prompts community response

Social media footage from the scene captured masked agents physically pushing away protesters and using what appeared to be pepper spray to disperse the crowd. These aggressive tactics drew immediate condemnation from those on the ground, who argued that such actions jeopardized patient safety and violated the sanctity of healthcare spaces. The visual evidence shared online further galvanized public opposition to the federal presence at the hospital, with many calling for an investigation into the conduct of the agents involved.

Durazo explicitly stated that the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents within healthcare facilities was unacceptable and demanded that White Memorial do more to protect patients. The letter handed to administrators requested a detailed account of the blockade and an explanation of why agents were permitted to obstruct the ambulance entrance. Officials urged the hospital to implement clear procedures to prevent ICE agents from blocking entrances or accessing patient rooms.

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Hospital President Daniel Fontoura addressed the crowd, asserting that hospital staff do not work with federal immigration agents and that there is no special contract between the two entities. He expressed frustration, noting that when agents show up, the hospital has limited control over the situation. Fontoura stated that he did not know what additional steps he could take to assure the community of the hospital's neutrality, appearing flustered as he spoke to the officials.

Other notable figures at the rally included Councilmember Ysabel Jurado and Mayor-elect Nithya Raman, who stood alongside members of Proyecto Pastoral and Centro CSO. The event coincided with Dia de los Muertos celebrations at nearby Mariachi Plaza, with protesters carrying signs reading Protect the Sacred and Melt ICE. The juxtaposition of the protest with cultural celebrations highlighted the community's view that immigration enforcement was disrupting local traditions and safety.

Raman, who was elected Los Angeles' next mayor, thanked community members for showing up to protest the ICE presence several hours earlier at the hospital. She said that as an immigrant herself, she has felt the fear that so many across the city and across this country have felt since these raids began. What happened last night at this hospital was an affront to the wishes of the American people and to the people of Los Angeles, Raman said.

The letter also asked the hospital to issue a public statement in English and Spanish reaffirming the hospital's unwavering commitment to caring for all patients regardless of immigration status. Durazo wrote that if these concerns remain unresolved, the state will seek a review by the California Attorney General of White Memorial's compliance with state law. The letter requested a written response from hospital leadership by November 21.

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Community leaders like Derek Mejia of Centro CSO and Verita Topete of Proyecto Pastoral emphasized the need to show that the community is not afraid of federal intimidation. Topete chanted ICE out of LA while stressing that collaboration with immigration enforcement endangers the very community the hospital claims to serve. The rally concluded with a unified demand for the hospital to prioritize patient care over federal cooperation.

Mayor Karen Bass did not attend the rally but denounced the ICE activity in a statement. She called on the Trump Administration to stop all immigration enforcement in and around healthcare facilities. Hospital leadership also had a duty to step in right away to protect patients and neighbors, and by all appearances, that did not happen, Bass said in her statement.