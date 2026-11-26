With Democrats achieving near-parity in white voter support, the article argues that white liberals must bridge the political divide with conservative family members during the Thanksgiving holiday to foster lasting social change and move beyond internal disagreements.

As Americans travel home for Thanksgiving, white people will on average travel farther than others. Liberals who want to talk politics should be careful not to bring a condescending big-city attitude to their hometowns.

White people are notoriously bad at a lot of things. Dancing, handling spice, keeping marshmallows out of salad. And definitely talking to our families about politics. Especially if you’re a Democrat.

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This holiday season, though, talking about politics will be the easiest it’s been in decades for white liberals because, for the first time, Democrats won 50% of the white vote, compared to the Republicans’ 49%. That hasn’t happened in a major U.S. election since before many voters were born. You have to go all the way backfor the last time a majority of white people voted for a Democrat in a presidential election.