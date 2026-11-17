Members of the new tiger team include officials from the FAA, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Defense Department and Transportation Department.

Members of the team include officials from the Federal Aviation Administration, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Defense Department and Transportation Department. A tiger team is a small group of experts or specialists who work together on solving a specific problem that isn't easily addressed by normal operations.just after 3:30 p.m. last Friday caused the cancellation of thousands of flights and occurred while 3,500 flights were in the air.

A preliminary investigation by the FAA indicated that a router that was being replaced in Arkansas was the cause of the problem. analyzing the Transportation Department's effort to modernize the air traffic controller systems. It found that the"FAA has made progress implementing this initiative, but it could be prioritizing speed over costs and air traffic disruptions.

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"on Sunday,"We are going, I think, at the right speed. We have to get off old network, old telecom.

" The GAO also said the FAA lacks an overall cost estimate and"master schedule for related projects," and warned that without them, the FAA"could end up causing air traffic disruptions or prolonging reliance on severely outdated systems. " Duffy is asking Congress for $50 billion to make the necessary updates. "Let's finish the job. Let's not see what happened on Friday.

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Let's not let it happen again," he told"Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan. Trump administration officials have blamed the problem on the FAA's antiquated technology, and have pressed lawmakers to approve more funding to modernize the air traffic control system. President Trump told reporters the outage was caused by"very, very old equipment that had a heart attack.

" Intelligence agencies preliminarily ruled out any nefarious activity on Friday after they didn't find any concerning chatter or pings, CBS News