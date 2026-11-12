White House Watch: Tracking Attacks on Our Environment & Health

Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription, on Patreon, or on Stripe. Help us produce all of the high-quality, original content we publish week after week despite the challenges of content-scraping AI, antisocial media, inflation, and other hurdles. Since the Trump administration took office in January 2025, it has taken ...

Since the Trump administration took office in January 2025, it has taken or proposed at least 580 actions that directly threaten the environment, climate, and human health.

NRDC is tracking the mounting hazard and harm. As soon as the second Trump administration took office in January 2025, we witnessed an immediate and unprecedented attack on our environment and public health. This includes a rollback of crucial environmental safeguards, the repeal of bedrock environmental and health laws, the delay of critical protections for endangered species, and attacks on well-established science and scientists.

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At NRDC, we believe it is critical to keep track of the administration’s relentless efforts to undo decades of progress. Here, we are tracking on all that the Trump administration has done—and continues to do—to harm our environment and public health. This is a living document that will be continuously updated as NRDC analyzes the administration’s actions and as new threats emerge.

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From sweeping executive orders to obscure regulatory changes, we are committed to documenting the full scope of this agenda. Policymakers, journalists, advocates, and concerned citizens alike can use this resource to stay informed, push back, and help hold decision-makers accountable. We encourage you to check back regularly for the latest developments and updates.

NRDC is the nation's most effective environmental action group, combining the grassroots power of 1.3 million members and online activists with the courtroom clout and expertise of more than 350 lawyers, scientists, and other professionals.