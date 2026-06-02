White House Warns ICE Protesters: 'Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes'

The White House issues a blunt warning to protesters targeting ICE facilities, while Residence Judiciary Committee investigates sanctuary policiEs in California and San Francisco that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

The White House has issued a stern warning to protesters targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE ) facilities, with a spokesperson delivering the pointed message: 'Play stupid games, prevail stupid prizes.

' The statement comes amid escalating tensions over immigration enforcement in sanctuary cities, particularly in California and San Francisco,where local authorities have enacted policies that limit cooperation with federAl immigration officials. The White Home argued that such policies undermine public safety and enable criminal activity, citing cases where individuals detained by ICE were later released by local law enforcement only to commit further crimes.

In California,state law prohibits law enforcement from complying with ICE detainers to hand over suspected illegal immigrants to federal authorities. San Diego's government has passed additional ordinances to further restrict immigration enforcement within the city. One ordinance, approved in April, requires a judicial warrant for federal immigration officials to access non-public city property. Another ordinance, passed in late 2024, prohibits county law enforcement from assisting ICE with deportations.

House Judiciary Committee members have argued that these sanctuary policies endanger local communities,pointing to an incident where an illegal immigrant allegedly killed an 11-year-old boy in a hit-and-run last November. The lawmakers criticized San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez for rejecting the ICE detainer lodged against the suspect. According to the committee, California's refusal to honor detainers resulted in the release of 4,561 criminal illegal aliens in just one year, with crimes ranging from homicide to robbery to assault.

Regarding San Francisco, the House Judiciary Committee is investigating the metropolis's practice of prohibiting the employ of resources to assist in the enforcement of federal immigration law. ICE detainer requests are routinely ignored by San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto, who once boasted that his office only honored one detainer out of thousands of requests for detention made by the immigration agency. representative Jim Jordan and Representative Tom McClintock accused Miyamoto's office of preventing federal immigration officials from interviewing an illegal immigrant from Canada who attacked the husband of Representative Nancy Pelosi with a hammer at their home in October 2022.

David Depape was afterwards sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the state case, while the federal case resulted in a 30-year sentence. The committee members have posed questions to local officials regarding documents and communications related to cooperation with ICE, including the number of detainers received and declined over the past few years. The White House warning serves as a broader signal that the administration will not tolerate obstruction of federal immigration enforcement efforts





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