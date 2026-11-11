White House warns House Democrats against 'blatant criminality' with probes into admin

The White House counsel warned incoming House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Robert Garcia, D-Calif., against 'blatant criminality' with investigations into administration officials.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 03: White House staff secretary Will Scharf attends a bill signing in the Oval Office of the White House on February 03, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The House passed legislation today that ends the partial government shutdown while lawmakers negotiate over Immigration and Customs Enforcement policy and funding for the Department of Homeland Security. The White House counsel warned incoming House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Robert Garcia, D-Calif. , against "blatant criminality" with investigations into administration officials.

Also read White House confronts Democrats over planned probes, claiming they may be ‘blatant criminality’

“Compulsory process is a power Congress has for oversight functions, and only for oversight functions. Abusive threats and public statements about the indiscriminate issuance of subpoenas, along with threats directed at prospective targets within the Administration make it abundantly clear that any forthcoming investigative processes will be deployed to harass and aggrandize, rather than to advance any legitimate legislative end,” Scharf wrote.

"Beyond being inconsistent with the clear, well-recognized constitutional limitations on your investigative functions, threats to executive branch officials designed to deter them from public service, or process designed merely to abuse or instill fear in the recipient may cross the line into blatant criminality. And issuing unlawful subpoenas with the intention of depriving citizens of their constitutional rights and privileges may warrant further investigation.

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" Scharf cited Supreme Court precedent, noting that "Congressional investigations must further a legitimate legislative task; Congress cannot employ them to exercise powers of criminal prosecution assigned to the Executive and the Judiciary. " He also quoted Democratic lawmakers who have threatened investigations and "have asserted that they will issue subpoenas to harass, threaten, and deter dedicated members of the Administration from further service.

" On Election Day last week, as results showed Democrats would take control of Congress next year, Garcia warned administration officials to “lawyer up. ” The Democratic congressman pushed back against Scharf’s letter on Wednesday, asserting they were following the law with their investigations, “It appears Donald Trump has something to hide. Let’s be clear: Congress’ authority comes from Article I of the Constitution, not from the permission of the White House.

Congress has wide latitude to conduct investigations and oversight, an authority inherent in the power to legislate,” Garcia said in a statement.

“The American people voted overwhelmingly for us to pass laws to root out corruption and abuse. The Trump Administration continues to weaponize the government with threats of unconstitutional attacks on Congress. We are a co-equal branch of government and will not be deterred by baseless threats from a weaponized DOJ or from the President’s lawyers.

”Garcia’s committee recently sent letters inquiring about the business ventures of Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and former U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle’s texts asking for money from a Trump donor to pay off credit card debt. Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday regarding Democrats' potential probes, saying, "The Democrats are going around threatening a lot of people, including the Attorney General of the United States, and others, with Impeachment and many other forms of punishment, even though they admit they have no reason to do so, and there have been no impeachable acts committed, or even thought of, by the victims of this illegal process.

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This is extortion at the highest level, and they should be held accountable for this.

"Also, they’re threatening our Donors, some of the most respected people anywhere in the World, with imprisonment, and many other levels of punishment, just because they happen to be Republicans, or Republican supporters. This is Weaponization and Lawfare at another level," he continued.

"The Senator from Michigan, Elissa Slotkin, is saying that she is going to go after all young people that believe in Republican Values, and that give even the slightest inclination to be a Republican. The imprisonment should be against these EXTORTIONISTS, and Republicans should get smart, fast! Threatening letters have been sent to many people, all innocent, from Democrat Political Leaders. By copy of this statement, I am ordering the Department of Justice to look into this criminal act, immediately!

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The Columbus Police Department released their preliminary report for the investigation into the now viral video showing two men lit on fire at what appears to bA late-night shooting near Franklinton left one person dead, and Columbus police are still searching for answers. Just before 10:45 p.m. last night, officers were called to the area of Sullivant and Brehll avenues nearMaye suffocated Darnell Taylor, who was in her care, in February 2024, then hid his lifeless body in a sewer.