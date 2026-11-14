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White House urged to conduct internal house cleaning before Democratic oversight

nypost#91 in United States
White House urged to conduct internal house cleaning before Democratic oversight
White House · Donald Trump · Democrats
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The article argues the White House should use the next six weeks to address perceptions of self-dealing and corruption ahead of Democrats taking control and using subpoena power to investigate administration officials.

Sgt Christopher Smith/U.S. Army/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire The White House would be wise to use the next six weeks getting a jump on spring cleaning ahead of Democrats’ promised aren’t simply threats to weaponize subpoena power and bankrupt anyone who dares work for, or with, President Donald Trump.in this administration — right or wrong — are colored by the impression that it’s marked by self-dealing, insider info and leveraging influence for profit. don’t believe Trump ‘cares about people like you,’ ” but the issue plainly worked miracles for Democrats in the midterms.

Some house-cleaning has happened, as with the sidelining of seemingly self-enriching Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her sidekick Corey Lewandowski.a Trump loyalist untainted by any hint of personal corruption and not afraid to look like the bad guy, is in a great position to play sheriff and get the White House in order in advance of Jan. 3. With no legislative agenda beyond goosing spending and no plans to work with the president to advance anything on behalf of the American people, Democrats mean to block Trump from doing anything significant these next two years.

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To protect his legacy, Trump needs to straighten up his house before the Dems start picking through the laundry for anything that looks like dirt.

nypost#91 in United States

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