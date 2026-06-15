White House UFC Fighter Josh Hokit Shouts ‘Michelle Obama Is a Man’ in Post-Match Interview

After his fight during Sunday night's UFC Freedom 250 event on the White House lawn, Josh Hokit insulted former First Lady Michelle Obama.

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At the end, he shouted, “And lastly,Rogan looked flustered but ultimately said nothing to follow besides, “Ladies and gentlemen, Josh Hokit. ” His words were not mentioned any further on the broadcast.100 Most-Watched TV Series of 2025-26 Across Streaming, Broadcast and Cable: ‘Stranger Things,’ NFL, ‘Tracker,’ ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Top the ChartsTV Ratings Revolt: Big Media Hopes for Upfront Measures Like Car Showroom Visits, Movie Ticket Sales‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Finale Attracts 6.74 Million Viewers, Its Most-Watched Weeknight Episode Of All Time Ted Danson Says ‘I Want to Apologize for the Rest of My Life’ for Blackface Roast of Whoopi Goldberg: ‘So Arrogant and Stupid’





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