White House Shrugs Off Warning of ‘Unhinged’ Spying Threat

Trump’s top officials are said to have been targeted, with the use of their personal cellphones apparently making them easy marks.

Israeli intelligence has stepped up efforts to spy on top Trump officials involved in peace talks, according to new intelligence reports. Numerous intelligence reports and experts have raised concerns about Israel in recent weeks, as their attempts to listen in on discussions between the United States and Iran ramp up, TheEven though Israel is an ally of the United States, and the two nations share a great deal of intelligence, recent attempts to listen in on the Iran war negotiators and find out President Donald Trump’s position have alarmed some officials, according to the report.

One report, by the Defense Intelligence Agency, was drafted after American defense personnel in Israel discovered software to tap their communications had been secretly installed on their phones. The Israeli embassy categorically denied the country posed a threat of any kind and said Israel does not spy on American officials or entities. According to the officials the Times spoke to, Israel’s counterintelligence threat level is now “higher than any other ally, and higher than some adversarial countries.

”One unnamed senior official told the Times that Israel’s spying on U.S. officials has become “unhinged. ” Things have gotten tense between the long-time allies in recent weeks as Trump has sought to make a deal with Iran, while Israel continues to attack Lebanon.

“I’m saving your a--... everybody hates Israel because of this,” the presidentThe Daily Beast reached out to the White House, the Department of Defense and the Israeli Embassy for comment, but they did not immediately respond.





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