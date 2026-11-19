White House officials confiscated all mobile devices from reporters on Donald Trump's flight following a historic trilateral summit with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in Shenzhen.

White House officials confiscated the cellphones of every journalist traveling on Donald Trump's new Air Force One after the aircraft departed from Shenzhen, China on Thursday. This security measure was implemented immediately after the plane landed at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, leaving reporters with no prior warning before they had taken their seats.

Trilateral Summit Context and Security

The seizure of communication devices occurred hours after President Trump participated in the first-ever trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen. The gathering focused heavily on nuclear arms control and the ongoing American conflict with Iran, marking a significant shift in diplomatic engagement between the three world leaders.

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The strict security protocols stood in sharp contrast to previous international travel by the administration. During a previous trip to Beijing in May, reporters were not subjected to such stringent device confiscation, raising immediate questions about the specific nature of the discussions that took place during this recent summit.

Media Restrictions and Access Challenges

Journalists faced numerous hurdles throughout the Asia trip, starting with White House staff discarding Chinese-issued credentials, delegation pins, and burner phones into a bin at the foot of the aircraft stairs due to fears that Beijing had bugged them. These early security measures set a tense tone for the coverage of the historic diplomatic events.

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Further restrictions emerged when Russian officials denied entry to two journalists for a pull-aside meeting between Trump and Putin, as reported by NBC News. Additionally, Chinese officials prevented a Bloomberg reporter from entering the trilateral session after the journalist shouted a question directed at Jensen Huang, highlighting the controlled environment surrounding the leaders.

Unfulfilled North Korea Meeting Expectations

The tight security also fueled speculation regarding a potential meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which Trump had hinted at earlier in the week. The president stated that any meeting would occur in China and depend on Xi's decision, yet Pyongyang has not commented on the possibility.

North Korean state media recently released images showing Kim Jong Un at a volcano and a ski resort, but the leader did not attend the Shenzhen summit. South Korean officials noted that Kim has never attended an APEC summit and saw little chance of his appearance, confirming that the Trump-Kim meeting did not materialize during this trip.

Nuclear Disarmament and Peace Declaration

Following the historic trilateral talks, Trump, Putin, and Xi issued a joint peace declaration after discussing total nuclear disarmament and the war in Ukraine. During a subsequent press briefing, Putin made offensive remarks and promised a more painful response to Ukraine regarding recent strikes on a bridge linking Russia and Crimea.

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Putin issued warnings to America's allies, stating that military ties between Ukraine and Europe would not be tolerated. He demanded that European leaders enter Russia for negotiations, a condition they have refused since the conflict began in February 2022, while expressing readiness to continue talks through diplomatic channels.

Flight Path and Future Implications

As the phones were collected, Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich noted the suspicion that Air Force One might not be heading straight home. The aircraft remained in the air with its destination unclear, prompting requests for comment from the White House regarding the extended travel and security measures.

The combination of device confiscation, restricted press access, and the complex diplomatic outcomes in Shenzhen underscores the heightened security and strategic calculations involved in these high-level international interactions. The immediate consequences for media transparency and public access to the summit's details remain a subject of ongoing observation.