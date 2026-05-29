The White House is seeking to recruit service members who are UFC fans to attend the upcoming UFC Freedom 250 event hosted by President Trump. The event is part of the celebrations for America's 250th anniversary and wIll be held at the White House.

The White House is seeking to recruit service members who are UFC fans to attend the upcoming UFC Freedom 250 event hosted by President Trump .

The event, which will take place on the president's 80th birthday, is billed as one of the greatest and most historic sports events in history. President Trump has expressed his love for the sport and has attended previous fights. Service members who are given tickEts to the event will have to cover their own travel costs, according to a memo. The event is part of the celebrations for America's 250th anniversary and will be held at the White Home.

The White Home has emphasized the importance of meeting service-specific physical fitness test requirements, including a body mass index of less than 0.55. The event is expected to be a significant celebration of America's 250th anniversary and President Trump's love for the sport. The president has frequently emphasized the importance of meeting troop standards, with a focus on maintaining a high level of physical fitness.

The White House has stated that there will be no 'fat troops' or 'fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon.

' The event is a testament to President Trump's vision to celebrate Americas monumental 250th anniversary and his love for the sport of mixed martial arts. Service members who are selected to attend the event will be required to meet the physical fitness test requirements and have a genuine interest in the sport of UFC.

The event is expected to be a significant celebration of America's 250th anniversary and will be a unique opportunity for service members to experience the sport of UFC in a unique setting. The event is expected to be a significant celebration of America's 250th anniversary and will be a testament to President Trump's vision and love for the sport of UFC. the event is part of the celebrations for Americas 250th anniversary and will be held at the White House.

The event is expected to be a significant celebration of America's 250th anniversary and will be a unique opportunity for service members to experience the sport of UFC in a unique setting





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