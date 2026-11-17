U.S. officials are reportedly assessing intelligence about a potential Iranian plot targeting senior administration officials.

The White House told Newsweek there are currently "no credible threats" targeting the U.S. following a report that Iran is developing plans to potentially detonate a so-called dirty bomb or chemical weapon in Washington, D.C.

The CNN report, which cited seven U.S. officials, said the new intelligence points to a potential effort to target senior Trump administration officials.

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“We remain vigilant monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland,” White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said in a statement to Newsweek on Monday. Sources familiar with the intelligence characterized the planning as an effort to give Iran options rather than an indication of an imminent attack.

The report said officials remain divided over the credibility of the intelligence and whether Iran has the personnel in place to carry out such a plot. Newsweek reached out to Iran’s Mission to the United Nations for comment. A spokesperson for the mission told CNN that Tehran considers the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances to be “wholly illegitimate and categorically rejects and unequivocally refutes the false and fabricated allegations circulated in this regard.

” The reported intelligence comes amid broader concerns of Iranian threats against senior U.S. officials. Newsweek reported last week that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had moved out of his Washington-area home and onto a military base following threats against his life from Iran. Bessent's relocation came as U.S. officials assessed that Iranian efforts to target current and former American officials had reached a more advanced stage.

He was the third Trump Cabinet member reported to have moved into military housing, following Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Reports have since indicated that Attorney General Todd Blanche has also been living at a military installation in the Washington, D.C. , area for months. While speaking to reporters outside the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump was asked whether he was concerned about being targeted by Iranian drones.

“I'm worried about you, because if they get me, you're gone too. Be careful,” Trump told the reporter. The president has sent mixed signals about the next steps in the war, at times threatening further military action against Iran while saying the conflict is “militarily...effectively over. ” Last week, he warned that U.S. forces were “locked and loaded” and said Washington was monitoring Pickaxe Mountain, a facility linked to Iran's nuclear program, for signs of activity.

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CNN senior national security reporter Katie Bo Lillis said U.S. officials are reportedly taking the new intel “very, very seriously. ” “It sparked a real flurry of kind of planning efforts, of contingency planning efforts, here in Washington,” Lillis said Monday on the network.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is continuing to bolster its military presence in the Middle East as Trump weighs his next steps in the conflict. A third American aircraft carrier, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, arrived in the region on Monday, U.S. Central Command said in a social media post. The carrier adds to the already substantial U.S. military buildup near Iran, joining the thousands of troops already deployed aboard the USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a major flashpoint in the conflict, with commercial shipping continuing to face attacks and other risks. The waterway, through which roughly a fifth of the world's oil passed before the war, has seen traffic fall to less than a third of prewar levels, according to independent maritime assessments cited by the Associated Press. Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps navy said mines had damaged six oil tankers since Sunday.

The conflict has also contributed to higher costs for Americans, particularly at the gas pump, as disruptions to global oil supplies have pushed up energy prices. Gas prices have since eased, falling below $4 per gallon for the first time since July, AAA reported Friday, but remain nearly a dollar higher than a year ago. The national average stood at $3.81 per gallon on Monday.

“These trends may continue, as the International Energy Agency has raised its oil production forecast, putting additional pressure on oil prices as shipments ramp up through the Strait of Hormuz,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement Monday. “GasBuddy expects the national average price of gasoline to fall this week to its lowest level since March, dropping below $3.72 per gallon.

” Vice President JD Vance defended the administration's handling of the Iran war in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday. Vance said Trump could either end the military campaign or apply further military and diplomatic pressure on Iran, but insisted the president would not allow the conflict to become a prolonged commitment.

“We are not going to allow this to become a 10- or 15-year commitment, or, frankly, even a two-year commitment, despite the fact that a lot of neoconservatives and a lot of other people want us to stay there forever,” Vance said. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Steven Frank and Edward T. Cumminsthere are currently"no credible threats" targeting the U.S. following a report that Iran is developing plans to potentially detonate a so-called dirty bomb or chemical weapon in Washington, D.C. The CNN report, which cited seven U.S. officials, said the new intelligence points to a potential effort to target senior Trump administration officials.

“We remain vigilant monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland,” White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said in a statement toSources familiar with the intelligence characterized the planning as an effort to give Iran options rather than an indication of an imminent attack. The report said officials remain divided over the credibility of the intelligence and whether Iran has the personnel in place to carry out such a plot.reached out to Iran’s Mission to the United Nations for comment.

A spokesperson for the mission told CNN that Tehran considers the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances to be “wholly illegitimate and categorically rejects and unequivocally refutes the false and fabricated allegations circulated in this regard. ”that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had moved out of his Washington-area home and onto a military base following threats against his life from Iran.

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Bessent's relocation came as U.S. officials assessed that Iranian efforts to target current and former American officials had reached a more advanced stage. He was the third Trump Cabinet member reported to have moved into military housing, following Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Reports have since indicated that Attorney General Todd BlancheWhile speaking to reporters outside the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump was asked whether he was concerned about being targeted by Iranian drones.

“I'm worried about you, because if they get me, you're gone too. Be careful,” Trump told the reporter. The president has sent mixed signals about the next steps in the war, at times threatening further military action against Iran while saying the conflict is “militarily...effectively over. ” Last week, he warned that U.S. forces were “locked and loaded” and said Washington was monitoring Pickaxe Mountain, a facility linked to Iran's nuclear program, for signs of activity.

CNN senior national security reporter Katie Bo Lillis said U.S. officials are reportedly taking the new intel “very, very seriously. ” “It sparked a real flurry of kind of planning efforts, of contingency planning efforts, here in Washington,” Lillis said Monday on the network.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is continuing to bolster its military presence in the Middle East as Trump weighs his next steps in the conflict. , U.S. Central Command said in a social media post. The carrier adds to the already substantial U.S. military buildup near Iran, joining the thousands of troops already deployed aboard the USSThe Strait of Hormuz remains a major flashpoint in the conflict, with commercial shipping continuing to face attacks and other risks.

The waterway, through which roughly a fifth of the world's oil passed before the war, has seen traffic fall to less than a third of prewar levels, according to independent maritime assessments cited by the Associated Press. Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps navy said mines had damaged six oil tankers since Sunday.

The conflict has also contributed to higher costs for Americans, particularly at the gas pump, as disruptions to global oil supplies have pushed up energy prices.for the first time since July, AAA reported Friday, but remain nearly a dollar higher than a year ago. The national average stood at $3.81 per gallon on Monday.

“These trends may continue, as the International Energy Agency has raised its oil production forecast, putting additional pressure on oil prices as shipments ramp up through the Strait of Hormuz,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement Monday. “GasBuddy expects the national average price of gasoline to fall this week to its lowest level since March, dropping below $3.72 per gallon.

” Vice President JD Vance defended the administration's handling of the Iran war in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday. Vance said Trump could either end the military campaign or apply further military and diplomatic pressure on Iran, but insisted the president would not allow the conflict to become a prolonged commitment.

“We are not going to allow this to become a 10- or 15-year commitment, or, frankly, even a two-year commitment, despite the fact that a lot of neoconservatives and a lot of other people want us to stay there forever,” Vance said.