White House releases doctor’s memo from Trump’s visit to Walter Reed: ‘Remains in excellent health’

The memo outlines the results of Trump’s six month physical examination earlier this week by Dr. Sean Barbabella at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

President Trump is in “excellent health” and “fully fit” to carry out his duties as commander-in-chief, his doctor wrote in a memo released by the White House Friday night. by Dr. Sean Barbabella at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function,” Barbabella wrote. AARON SCHWARTZ/POOL/EPA/Shutterstock “His demanding daily schedule, including multiple high-level meetings, public engagements, and regular physical activity, continues to support his overall well-being,” he added.

“Cognitive and physical performance are excellent. The president’s “cardiac age” was measured to be about “14 years younger than his chronological age,” Barbabella found. The doctor also discovered “improvement” in “slight lower leg swelling” that was found in his last exam, and noted the “scarring” on Trump’s right ear from the gunshot wound he suffered during the July 2024 assassination attempt against him.

President Donald Trump leaves Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after his bi-yearly physical examination on May 26, 2026. President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on May 21, 2026. Trump is taking two cholesterol control medications and aspirin. Barbabella noted that Trump’s aspirin regime, along with frequent handshaking, is contributing to the “common and benign” bruising on his hand.

The president also took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment and got 30 out of 30 questions correct. AARON SCHWARTZ/POOL/EPA/Shutterstock President Donald Trump leaves Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after his bi-yearly physical examination on May 26, 2026. President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on May 21, 2026.





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