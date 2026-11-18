The White House said Tuesday it has pulled the nomination of Dr. Heidi Overton to lead the Food and Drug Administration amid growing indications she didn't have the votes needed to win Senate confirmation.

The White House said Tuesday it has pulled the nomination of Dr. Heidi Overton to lead the Food and Drug Administration amid growing indications she didn't have the votes needed to win Senate confirmation.

Overton, a physician and White House domestic policy adviser, has spent most of her professional career working directly for Trump or conservative groups aligned with his agenda. Her nomination in August was seen as a move to bring a stabilizing Trump loyalist to the FDA after a tumultuous year under Trump's first FDA commissioner, Dr. Marty Makary.

Also read White House Withdraws Heidi Overton FDA Nomination Amid Lack of Senate Support

But Overton faced bipartisan questions in the Senate about her willingness to break from Trump, particularly on his unsupported claims about the dangers of childhood vaccines. Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana doctor who chairs the Senate health committee, said earlier in the day he remained undecided about Overton ahead of a critical vote on her nomination scheduled for Wednesday.

Family grieves Philly rapper D. Jones; bystander shot and killed after suspected road rage shootingCassidy had previously called Overton's support for Trump's plan to break up combination vaccines — including the measles, mumps and rubella shot— "almost disqualifying.

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" And he pressed her during a September hearing about her scientific independence and willingness to push back against Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime vaccine critic. To win confirmation, Overton would have needed the votes of all 12 Republicans on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Democrats hold 11 seats. Without support of the committee, Overton faced little chance of winning a full Senate vote on chamber floor.

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