The White House withdrew Dr. Heidi Overton's nomination to lead the FDA one day before a scheduled Senate committee vote, after Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy remained undecided and bipartisan concerns persisted over her independence from Trump on vaccine issues.

The White House pulled Dr. Heidi Overton's nomination to lead the Food and Drug Administration, a White House official confirmed, one day before a Senate committee vote on her confirmation.

The decision came after growing indications that Overton did not have the votes needed to win Senate confirmation. Overton is a physician and White House domestic policy adviser who has spent most of her professional career working directly for Trump or conservative groups aligned with his agenda. President Donald Trump hailed Overton as a ROCKSTAR in August when he picked her to succeed Marty Makary, who resigned in May.

Also read White House Withdraws Heidi Overton FDA Nomination Amid Lack of Senate Support

Overton Clashes With Sanders On Vaccines

Her nomination was seen as a move to bring a stabilizing Trump loyalist to the FDA after a tumultuous year under Trump's first FDA commissioner, Dr. Marty Makary. Overton clashed with Sen. Bernie Sanders during her confirmation process. Overton faced bipartisan questions in the Senate about her willingness to break from Trump, particularly on his unsupported claims about the dangers of childhood vaccines.

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Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana doctor who chairs the Senate health committee, said earlier in the day he remained undecided about Overton ahead of the critical vote scheduled for Wednesday. Cassidy had previously called Overton's support for Trump's plan to break up combination vaccines, including the measles, mumps and rubella shot, almost disqualifying.

He pressed her during a September hearing about her scientific independence and willingness to push back against Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime vaccine critic. To win confirmation, Overton would have needed the votes of all 12 Republicans on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Democrats hold 11 seats. Without support of the committee, Overton faced little chance of winning a full Senate vote on the chamber floor.

Republicans Race To Confirm Nominees

Republicans are racing to try to confirm all of Trump's current nominees before they hand over power to Senate Democrats in January. The White House official confirmed the withdrawal to Fox News. The Associated Press health and science coverage receives financial support from the AP Fund for Journalism and private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content.