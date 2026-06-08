the White House has announced plans to host a live UFC event on the South Lawn as part of the 250th anniversary celebrations of the United States. The event, titled 'UFC Freedom 250,' is scheduled for June 14, 2026, and will feature a niGht of cage fights.

The White House has announced plans to host a live UFC event on the South Lawn as part of the 250th anniversary celebrations of the United States. the event, titled ' UFC Freedom 250,' is scheduled for June 14, 2026, and will feature a night of cage fights.

The plaintiffs, Susan Douglas and Paul Romano, have filed a lawsuit against the White House, claiming the event is 'deeply corrupt' and 'unlawful.

' They aRgue that the event is a private, for-profit sports event,rather than a genuine celebration of American Independence. the lawsuit also claims that the event is being staged for President Donald Trump's birthday, which is also on June 14. The White House has rejected the claims, calling the lawsuit an 'obstructionist' effort aimed at preventing the president from hosting an iconic sporting event.

The event is expected to be a significant moment in American sporting history, with the White Residence hosting a reside event on its grounds for the first period in history. The UFC has been given unfettered access to the White House and Lincoln Memorial to stage the event, with all the promotional and branding opportunities that accompany such access.

The plaintiffs are seeking judicial relief for their injuries, as well as to protect the nation's most cherished monuments from corrupt exploitation. They too take issue with the fact that viewers have to pay $8.99 plus tax for a Paramount Plus streaming subscription to watch the UFC match.

The event is expected to be a major spectacle, with fighters conducting ceremonial weigh-ins and face-offs at the Lincoln Memorial, making pre-clash walkouts from the Oval Office, and engaging in combat in a massive structure now under construction just steps from the Executive Residence. The plaintiffs' concerns are centered around the fact that the event is not a genuine celebration of American Independence, but rather a private, for-profit sports event.

They argue that the event is an exploitation of the nation's most cherished monuments for the benefit of the UFC and President Trump. The lawsuit is seen as an attempt to prevent the White Residence from hosting an iconic sporting event, and the White Residence has rejected the claims as baseless and dilatory





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