The White House on Monday evening paid tribute to the late gorilla Harambe who died 10 years ago.

by CHARLOTTE HAZARD | The National News Desk.

“On this day in history, Harambe would have celebrated another birthday. An icon that became part of internet history, American culture, and an entire generation’s timeline. ”This resulted in Harambe the gorilla approached the boy and grabbed him. While Harambe didn’t hurt the boy, a “difficult but right” decision was made to kill Harambe and the parents of the child weren’t charged.

After Harambe died, a petition titled “Justice for Harambe” popped up and got over half a million signatures.

“Tomorrow marks 10 years since we lost him,” the White House wrote on X. “Ten years since the moment the world stopped scrolling and collectively mourned something bigger than a meme. He became a symbol of loyalty, strength, chaos, unity, and the strange beauty of the internet bringing millions of people together for one cause: never forgetting Harambe. ”“Everyone remembers where they were when they heard the news,” the White House said.

“And somehow, a decade later, his legacy still lives on. ”A pregnant woman was one of the victims who lost their life in a house fire on Bancroft Drive over the weekend, according to family members. A driver and passenger have been hospitalized with minor injuries after a Thursday morning crash in Perinton that led to a partial road closure. Brother Wease and co-author Marshall Fine joined ARC Rochester on Wednesday to talk about "At Ease with Brother Wease.

"The church, located at the corner of Clinton Avenue and Court Street in downtown Rochester, said the city's public toilets are closed and locked at night. American Cruise Lines’ Great Lakes Cruise made a stop in Rochester on Wednesday, drawing attention to the city’s waterfront. MORE: Cruise out of Oswego; tickets





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