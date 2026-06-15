White House Officials Push for Insurrection Act and Habeas Corpus Suspension Amid Anti-ICE Protests

White House officials, including Stephen Miller and Matthew Vance, pushed for the invocation of the Insurrection Act and the suspension of habeas corpus for undocumented immigrants during anti-ICE protests. The actions have raised concerns about the administration's willingness to use force against protesters and suspend due process for undocumented immigrants.

White House 'Alarm' as Officials Push for Insurrection Act and Habeas Corpus Suspension Amid Anti-ICE Protests. The New York Times reported that White House officials, including Stephen Miller and Matthew Vance , pushed for the invocation of the Insurrection Act and the suspension of habeas corpus for undocumented immigrants during anti-ICE protests.

Matthew Vance wanted to use the military to 'crush the unrest in Minnesota' after ICE officers fatally shot demonstrator Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. However, attorney Will Scharf quickly shot down Vance's suggestion, noting that the Insurrection Act is an instrument aimed at putting down armed rebellions rather than groups of citizens blowing.

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair also made the political case against invoking the Insurrection Act, questioning what it would achieve and the potential public relations cost. The Times report also revealed that Trump adviser Stephen Miller repeatedly pushed the president to suspend the writ of habeas corpus for undocumented immigrants, which would give the administration the power to carry out mass deportations without due process.

Scharf pushed back against Miller's suggestion, noting that courts have long held that habeas corpus cannot be suspended unilaterally by the president and must be done by an act of Congress. University of Michigan Law School Professor Leah Litman argued that the Times report showed some in the administration were at least still somewhat conscious of public opinion when making decisions.

It has been nearly 30 years since Common Dreams was co-founded, and the organization has always been committed to independent journalism, free from corporate profits and control. The mission has been simple: to inform, inspire, and ignite change for the common good.

However, the threats faced by Common Dreams are intensifying, and the organization needs support now more than ever. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers fatally shot demonstrator Alex Pretti in the streets of Minneapolis, and the White House officials' actions have raised concerns about the administration's willingness to use force against protesters and suspend due process for undocumented immigrants





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White House Insurrection Act Habeas Corpus Anti-ICE Protests Stephen Miller Matthew Vance

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