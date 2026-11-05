White House official details what gets Trump’s attention in intelligence briefings

President Trump receives photos of drug seizures during briefings and presses officials on protecting individual victims amid the sweeping cartel crackdown.

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may be briefed on sprawling cartel networks and massive drug seizures, but sometimes it's the story of a single American crime victim that captures his attention, a White House official told Fox News Digital. The official described how Trump can shift from discussions about major criminal organizations to an individual harmed by crime, pressing officials about what more the federal government can do to protect everyday Americans.

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"I could be talking about very grand cartel stuff, which he's very interested in," the official said, explaining that the president may instead focus on one person hurt by criminal activity. According to a White House official, President Trump will pivot during intelligence briefings to hear about how everyday Americans are affected by crime. The official said Trump receives regular briefings that include photographs of narcotics seized by federal agents.

While the president takes pride in successful enforcement operations, the official described his reaction as quickly turning to the amount of work still ahead. The president's response to the photographs, according to the official, is to ask what more can be done to stop the flow of drugs into American communities.

Trump also pressed for federal agencies to work together as the administration seeks to dismantle entire criminal organizations rather than simply arrest their leaders as agencies have done in the past. That approach is at the center of a campaign that has brought together more than 20 federal agencies under the According to figures provided by the White House, the task forces made nearly 12,000 arrests during fiscal year 2026, seized approximately 161 metric tons of drugs, $482 million in criminal assets and nearly 13,000 weapons.

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ICE ARRESTS MORE THAN 100 ALLEGED GANG MEMBERS IN SINGLE WEEK, INCLUDING VIOLENT MS-13, TDA SUSPECTS: DHS Weapons taken from 26 Trinitarios gang leaders, members and associates are laid out on a table during a press conference at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston on June 9, 2026. The administration also reported 676 criminal organizations disrupted in figures provided to Fox News Digital.

The task forces have 6,585 active investigations, including more than 1,000 targeting major drug kingpins and 814 targeting designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations. The task force operates nationwide, bringing together federal law enforcement agencies with hundreds of state, local and international partners. Its public website,Behind those numbers, the official described an effort to break down longstanding divisions among federal law enforcement agencies that previously pursued overlapping investigations with varying degrees of cooperation.

DOJ TOUTS HUNDREDS OF GUN, DRUG ARRESTS AS ST LOUIS SURGE OPERATION ENDS: 'VIOLENCE IS NOT INEVITABLE' A photograph showing Trinitarios gang members rests behind a table filled with items taken during the arrests of 26 Trinitarios gang leaders, members and associates for their alleged involvement in five murders and 19 attempted murders in Essex County during a press conference at the Moakley Federal Courthouse on June 9, 2026. Under the new approach, the National Coordination Center brings together the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, with support from military and intelligence partners, to resolve conflicts and coordinate investigations across jurisdictions.

Items taken from 26 Trinitarios gang leaders, members and associates arrested for their alleged involvement in five murders and 19 attempted murders in Essex County are laid out on a table during a press conference at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston on June 9, 2026. Rather than focusing exclusively on high-value targets, investigators are pursuing the transportation networks, distributors, collectors and money launderers that keep criminal enterprises operating.

The official explained that taking down a cartel leader does not necessarily dismantle the organization because others can quickly assume leadership. A sweeping federal investigation into the Trinitarios gang in Massachusetts illustrates the kind of coordinated law enforcement effort the administration is pursuing. In June, federal prosecutors announced racketeering conspiracy charges against 26 alleged gang leaders, members and associates in connection with five murders and 19 attempted murders.

The announcement brought the total number of Trinitarios members charged in related investigations over two years to 56. Prosecutors alleged the gang's involvement in 11 murders and 30 attempted murders since 2017. Court documents describe chapters operating in the Boston area whose members allegedly engaged in drug trafficking, kidnappings and witness intimidation. Investigators also alleged the gang recruited minors attending local schools, sometimes using younger members to conceal weapons or serve as lookouts.

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The investigation involved HSI, the FBI, DEA, ATF and state and local law enforcement partners. The investigation began before the HSTF initiative, and the charges remain allegations against defendants who have not been convicted. In Louisiana, federal prosecutors announced five cases involving more than a dozen defendants and hundreds of kilograms of narcotics. Near Breaux Bridge, investigators discovered approximately 147 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed inside modified ice cream freezers.

In another case near Lafayette, authorities found approximately 100 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside an 18-wheeler's cab. The White House official also pointed to Tren de Aragua, the Venezuelan criminal organization that drew national attention during the 2024 presidential campaign, as an example of the administration's broader strategy. Fox News Digital extensively covered allegations of Tren de Aragua activity at apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado, including accounts from local officials and residents who described violence and intimidation.

Trump subsequently made Aurora a recurring focus of his criticism of the Biden administration's border policies. The official recalled Fox News Digital's reporting on the controversy and argued that the administration's coordinated enforcement campaign has weakened the gang's ability to operate openly in the United States.

"I'm not saying they're completely gone here, but they are so on their heels because we have this concerted effort taken," the official said.nationwide Tren de Aragua crackdown spanning six federal judicial districts. Authorities reported seizing more than 80 firearms, approximately 18 kilograms of narcotics and more than $100,000. The official described the crackdown as an example of the administration's effort to pursue criminal organizations at multiple levels, rather than concentrating solely on their leaders.

The official said the task force's ultimate objective is not simply accumulating arrests or celebrating drug seizures, but reducing the ability of criminal organizations to threaten Americans. For Trump, the official said, even major seizures can serve as reminders of the work still ahead. The president may take pride in enforcement results, but the official described his attention as quickly turning to how much more needs to be done to stop narcotics from reaching American communities.

Jasmine Baehr is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, legal debates surrounding life and family policy, as well as faith and culture.