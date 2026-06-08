White House Official: 'Big Week Ahead for Clarity'

A senior official has indicated that critical behind-the-scenes progress is being made on the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act.

that critical progress is being made on the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act , a major piece of U.S. legislation aimed at establishing a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets.

Patrick Witt recently took to the X social media platform to share an optimistic yet urgent update on the bill's status behind closed doors.

"Big week ahead for Clarity," Witt stated. "The work has continued in earnest behind the scenes since the Banking markup. The issue set has narrowed, and good faith offers are being put forward to close the gap. But time is of the essence.

"The committee passed an amended version of the bill in a 15-9 bipartisan vote, with two Democrats crossing the aisle to join Republicans. Recent developments and negotiations have primarily focused on resolving specific sticking points stemming from the Senate Banking markup. These include finalizing language surrounding decentralized finance safe harbors and negotiating stablecoin yield provisions. According to recent updates, lawmakers have been nearing a resolution on stablecoins that would limit holding-based rewards while still allowing for activity-based ones.

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis has been tirelessly advocating for the bill's immediate passage, recently warning that the legislative window for a regulatory overhaul will likely slam shut until 2030 if Congress fails to act right now. If the legislation does not clear both chambers before the end of the current congressional term, the entire legislative process might be completely reset.

Despite passing the U.S. House of Representatives in July 2025 with strong bipartisan support, the Clarity Act still faces significant obstacles. MapleStory Universe Opens MSU Space and Launches Global Game Jam Competition as Part of MSU 2.0 Expansion





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