White House Network Traffic Exposed Through Free Raveio Streaming App on Employee Devices

Researchers detected White House network traffic routed via residential proxy services. The incident links device compromise to free streaming apps and SDK vulnerabilities.

Cybersecurity researchers at Layer3 have confirmed that internet traffic exited the White House network through public residential proxy services, indicating that devices connected to the Executive Office of the President are running software that allows their internet connections to be rented out to third parties.

This finding suggests that individuals on the secure network may have installed free applications on their computers or phones, which contain code to monetize bandwidth by allowing strangers to use their IP addresses for online activities.

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Layer3 monitored pipeline exits through the White House network on AS2650 exactly 236 times between October 5 and November 3, utilizing six different IP addresses across 26 of those 30 days.

The firm clarified that it was not specifically targeting the White House but rather caught the exits by requesting global rotating access from public providers and cross-checking the addresses against other threat intelligence platforms.

Residential proxy services sell access to the internet addresses of ordinary people, making customer traffic appear to come from home or office connections, and Layer3 found the White House exit addresses across 28 separate services.

Researchers noted that some resellers sell bandwidth for as low as 60 cents a Gigabyte, meaning for less than a dollar you can gain access into some of the most confidential and trusted networks in the world.

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Krebs on Security reported that the reseller ecosystem further enables this by allowing any criminal to buy access while skipping Know Your Customer processes, effectively anonymizing malicious activity behind legitimate residential IPs.

About half of the observations fell between 5 p.m. and midnight Eastern time, with almost none occurring in the early morning, a pattern Layer3 interprets as evidence of someone regularly on the network in the evening using a device running proxy software.

The researchers emphasized that their data shows the exits, not the specific device or the person behind them, but the timing strongly suggests an individual using a personal device after official hours.

To be clear, researchers have not said this was malware planted to spy on the White House, but rather that app developers often embed residential proxy SDKs to monetize free applications by earning a small fee per install.

With high confidence, Layer3 and Synthient believe the installed app is Raveio, a shared streaming platform that bundles 12 proxy SDKs into its ecosystem, including those from Geonode, Infatica, and Mellowtel.

Synthient identified Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices communicating with these specific proxy networks, and a search for Windows apps containing all three SDKs on VirusTotal identified only one specific application matching Raveio.

App developers often embed these SDKs to monetize free applications, creating a pathway for unauthorized network traffic to leave secure environments when employees bring infected personal devices into the workplace.

The incident highlights significant security risks, as a poorly secured proxy SDK can pose dangers beyond renting a trusted IP address to cybercriminals seeking to mask their digital footprints.

Researchers noted that criminals mass-exploited widespread flaws in these services in late 2025, allowing them to probe each proxy endpoint's local network for systems to infect or control remotely.

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Many proxy services had to patch these issues after security experts demonstrated how flaws could be abused to seize control of devices, creating a potential backdoor into sensitive local networks.

If a proxy SDK on a sensitive network like the White House's contained a similar flaw, it could potentially allow customers to reach other systems on the local network, provided those systems were not otherwise isolated or protected.

This risk exists provided those systems were not otherwise isolated or protected, underscoring the urgent need for stricter controls on personal device usage within high-security government facilities.

Google's Threat Intelligence Group recently dismantled the XCPE backdoor, which enrolled more than 1.3 million set-top boxes into a botnet operated for financial gain, with modules silently enrolling infected boxes into residential proxy networks.

Attackers have also been observed exploiting vulnerabilities in Plex Media Server to deploy residential proxy software, installing cryptocurrency miners and myawesomeproxy software on compromised systems.

North Korea has reportedly routed traffic through Americans' home networks to mask cyber operations, taking that strategy further with human proxies and laptop farms that let North Korean IT workers use U.S. machines.

This scheme recently led to FBI raids on more than 40 Texas homes, illustrating the global scale of residential proxy exploitation by state-sponsored actors and criminal organizations.

The White House incident demonstrates how easily commercial vulnerabilities can be weaponized against high-value targets, turning everyday consumer apps into vectors for serious cybersecurity breaches.

Government agencies must now re-evaluate their policies on personal device usage and network segmentation to prevent similar incidents where bandwidth monetization apps compromise national security infrastructure.