Sean Cairncross has stepped down as White House National Cyber Director after just over a year, as the US grapples with a series of tech outages. Kirsten Davies will replace him in an acting capacity.

White House National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross has officially stepped down from his position after serving for just over a year. A White House spokesperson confirmed that Cairncross is leaving the administration, marking the end of his tenure as the president's top advisor on cybersecurity. The department will be led in an acting capacity by Kirsten Davies, who currently serves as the Chief Information Officer at the Department of War.

Cairncross assumed the role of national cyber director in August 2025. During his time in office, he was responsible for advising President Trump on cybersecurity matters and coordinating cyber strategy across the federal government. The position itself was created in 2021 to centralize national defense against digital threats. His departure occurs as the United States continues to grapple with significant technological disruptions.

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The timing of his exit follows a week of severe technological outages that impacted the Federal Aviation Administration, Microsoft, the National Security Administration, and several major US banks. These widespread failures have left many Americans anxious about the stability of critical infrastructure. Despite the scale of the disruptions, Trump administration officials maintain that there is no evidence suggesting the outages were the result of a coordinated cyberattack.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin addressed lawmakers this week regarding the incidents. Mullin stated that authorities investigating the outages have seen nothing that would indicate they are related to each other. He emphasized that he is ninety-eight percent confident the outages are not the result of malicious foreign activity. However, he acknowledged that he had absolutely not seen so many outages occur in such a short period of time before.

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Cairncross decided to depart now to allow the White House a chance to secure confirmation for their preferred nominee before Democrats take control of the Senate in January. This political timing is crucial because the window for naming another national cyber director is extremely narrow. The transition of power in the Senate will significantly alter the confirmation landscape for high-level security appointments.

Cairncross is an attorney who previously enjoyed a long career at the Republican National Committee. He served as chief counsel, chief operating officer, and as a senior advisor to former RNC Chairman Reince Priebus. His professional background in party politics provided a unique perspective on federal cybersecurity policy during his brief tenure at the White House.

In recent years, the United States has faced a series of cyberattacks linked to various actors. Cairncross' office oversaw the release of a seven-page cyber strategy document in March. This document vowed to detect, confront, and defeat cyber adversaries before they breach government networks and systems. The strategy also aimed to harden critical infrastructure and maintain a US edge in artificial intelligence.

At a November 2025 appearance at the Aspen Cyber Summit, Cairncross discussed the administration's primary goals. He stated that the country has not done a terrific job of sending a signal to adversaries that their behavior is consequence-free. He added that they need to change this dynamic because cyber aggression is scaling and becoming more aggressive every passing day.

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Cairncross' departure comes on the same day that Trump's pick to lead the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency testified. Michael LoSapio, currently the chief information security officer at artificial intelligence firm Palantir, testified at his Senate confirmation hearing. If confirmed, LoSapio will head the Department of Homeland Security agency charged with protecting the nation's critical infrastructure.