Sean Cairncross has played a key role in crafting AI policy for the Trump administration. His immediate replacement is Kirsten A. Davies.

Cairncross has served as head of the Office of the National Cyber Director since August 2025. The office oversees all government cybersecurity policy and strategy.

National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross speaks at Semafor's "Silicon Valley and The World" conference in Menlo Park, California, on Monday. He has been directly involved with the White House’s deliberations over AI policy, including after Commerce Secretary Howard LutnickCairncross is leaving his post after a series of tech outages affected both private companies and government agencies over the past week.

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Administration officials as well asThe White House, when reached for comment Thursday night, did not provide details about the staffing changes. Cairncross’ previous White House roles include senior adviser to the White House chief of staff during Trump’s first term. During the 2016 election cycle, Cairncross was the Republican National Committee’s chief operating officer. He worked for the RNC again during the 2024 cycle, serving as