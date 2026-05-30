White House mulls pulling CBP officers from airports in sanctuary cities

The Department of Homeland Security is considering removing Customs and Border Protection officers from international airports in jurisdictions it labels “sanctuary cities.”

The Department of Homeland Security is considering removing Customs and Border Protection officers from international airports in so-called “sanctuary cities. ” It is unclear how the plan would be implemented, as many U.S. airports are located in Democratic-led cities.

Last year, the Department of Justice released a list of jurisdictions it considers sanctuaries for migrants in the country illegally. The DOJ says those cities and states impede the enforcement of federal immigration laws. Many of these jurisdictions argue they are under no obligation to assist federal authorities with immigration violations, such as expired visas and work permits.

RELATED STORY | JFK airport begins Ebola health screening for travelers returning from central Africa Cities on the list include Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles and New York — all home to some of the nation’s busiest international airports.

“We are currently drawing up plans to say, listen, these sanctuary cities where radical left Democrats aren’t allowing us to do our job and enforce federal laws — we shouldn’t be processing international flights into their cities, either,” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a Fox News interview. “They don’t want us to enforce immigration. ” Indiana Sen. Jim Banks told Fox News he supports the measure, saying it could benefit states such as Texas and Indiana.

“I think Markwayne is onto something here; it’s a good idea,” Banks said. “It is one way we can crack down on what these mayors have created. ” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy pushed back, testifying before Congress last week.

“We have people from around the world that need to be able to fly into all different kinds of places,” Duffy said. “We shouldn’t shut down air travel in a state that doesn’t agree with our politics. ” RELATED STORY | DOJ identifies 35 ‘sanctuary jurisdictions’ in immigration crackdown The U.S. Travel Association also opposes the proposal, as many international passengers enter the U.S. for the World Cup.

“Pulling CBP officers from airports would cause a severe, self-inflicted economic wound,” the organization said. “American citizens trying to get home, international visitors, and the success of a once-in-a-generation global event cannot be used as leverage in disputes over immigration policy. We urge all parties to find solutions without impacting travel. ” In 2025, there were more than 1.8 million international flights carrying 259 million passengers.

New York’s JFK was the busiest U.S. airport for international travel, followed by Los Angeles, Miami and San Francisco.





fox13 / 🏆 550. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UFC CEO Dana White Voices Concerns About Outdoor Fight on White House LawnUFC CEO Dana White has expressed reservations about holding a historic UFC fight outdoors on the White House lawn due to environmental factors. The event, part of the America 250 celebrations, will feature a seven-fight card and is being spearheaded by former President Donald Trump's organization, Freedom 250.

Read more »

Trump accused of falling asleep again, White House hits backTrump faces renewed scrutiny after appearing to close his eyes at a Memorial Day ceremony, as the White House hits back and defends him with “blinking” posts.

Read more »

Secret White House Push Behind Don Jr. Firm’s $620M Deal LeaksDonald J. Trump

Read more »

White House Honors Harambe on 10-Year Anniversary of DeathThe White House released a statement commemorating the 10-year anniversary of Harambe the gorilla's death, calling him an icon and symbol of internet culture and unity. The statement reflects on the global reaction to his death and his lasting legacy, while an eyewitness account reveals new details about the incident.

Read more »