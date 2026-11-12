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White House letter warns Democrats against investigations as lawmakers vow continued oversight

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White House letter warns Democrats against investigations as lawmakers vow continued oversight
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A letter from the White House is drawing sharp reactions from members of Congress as Democrats prepare to pursue investigations into the Trump administration.

A letter from the White House is drawing sharp reactions from members of Congress as Democrats prepare to pursue investigations into the Trump administration. A letter from the White House is drawing sharp reactions from members of Congress as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress in January and pursue investigations into the Trump administration.

The three-page letter, sent by President Donald Trump's top attorney and addressed to Rep. Robert Garcia of California, warns that Democrats who launch aggressive investigations into the administration could "cross the line into blatant criminality.

Also readTop White House lawyer warns of 'blatant criminality' in Democrats' investigations push

" Garcia, who is expected to lead the House Oversight Committee when Democrats assume control, characterized the letter as intimidation and reiterated his commitment to investigating what he described as widespread corruption. "If you have abused the American public, you should lawyer up. If you're a corporate CEO and you're ripping off the American people, you should lawyer up.

If you've abused and you're a co-conspirator of Jeffrey Epstein, and you've abused and raped women and children, you should lawyer up," Garcia said. Calls for congressional investigations are not limited to Democrats. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

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, whose effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was blocked Tuesday, said he hopes lawmakers pursue substantive oversight.

"There will be real oversight. I mean, I hope the Democrats don't squander it on stupid things. I hope they have real hearings about real things, not another Russia-gate. Because I think there is some real corruption there around the fringes," Massie said.

'Malcolm in the Middle' star, race car driver Frankie Muniz hospitalized after Daytona crash"The notion of criminalizing legislators doing their job is much more about posturing than it is about a real threat," said ABC News legal analyst James Sample.

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White House warns of criminal inquiries into House Democrats who investigate Trump

The White House counsel made the warning in a letter dated Monday to Rep. Robert Garcia of Long Beach, who is in line to lead the House oversight committee.

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