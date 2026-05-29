White House Launches Website Mapping Immigration Arrests, Uses Science-Fiction Imagery

The White House has launched a new website that maps immigration arrests across the United States, using imagery and language reminiscent of science-fiction depictions of extraterrestrial invasions.

The White House has launched a new website mapping immigration arrests across the United States , using imagery and language that echo science-fiction depictions of extraterrestrial invasions.

"For 60 years, the U.S. government has kept a closely guarded secret. Aliens have been walking among us, living in our neighborhoods, and interacting with us in our daily lives," the website says.

"They've shopped in the same stores, attended the same classes as our children, and lived seemingly normal human existences. With one exception — they do not belong here. Millions arrived under the cover of darkness and embedded themselves directly into our society.

"The website criticizes"countless presidents, congressmen, and senior officials" who"knew exactly what was happening… until one man finally had the courage to tell the truth. " "President Trump was the first to call out the real danger aliens pose to every American family, every community, and the future of our nation," it says.have been made across the country.

Each marker reveals the total number of arrests in that area, as well as details including alleged criminal charges, countries of origin and any reported gang affiliations.





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