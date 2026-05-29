White House Launches Public Database Showcasing ICE Arrests of Illegal Aliens

The Trump administration has taken another step towards increasing transparency around illegal immigration by launching a public database that displays ICE arrest data, including the number of arrests, national origins, criminal convictions, and gang affiliations of those arrested.

The White House has introduced a public database that provides insights into illegal alien arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This move by the Trump administration is part of an ongoing effort to increase transparency around the topic of illegal immigration.

The interactive map displays the number of arrests in different regions across the U.S., the national origins of those arrested, their criminal convictions, and any known gang affiliations. High-arrest areas like Dallas, Texas, with over 17,000 arrests since President Trump's second term, and low-arrest areas like Burlington, Vermont, with just 20 arrests in the last year, are both highlighted on the map.

This initiative builds on previous efforts by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to make information about illegal alien arrests more accessible to the public. In 2020, DHS launched a public database that aggregated data on ICE arrests, including the location, crimes, and names of those arrested.

A DHS spokeswoman stated, 'This new Worst of the Worst webpage allows every American to see for themselves the criminal illegal aliens that we are arresting, what crimes they committed, and what communities we removed them from. This is all about transparency and showing results.

' According to various estimates, there are currently between 11 to 22 million illegal aliens residing in the U.S., with some estimates suggesting a higher figure





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Illegal Immigration ICE Arrests Transparency Illegal Aliens Criminal Convictions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UFC CEO Dana White Voices Concerns About Outdoor Fight on White House LawnUFC CEO Dana White has expressed reservations about holding a historic UFC fight outdoors on the White House lawn due to environmental factors. The event, part of the America 250 celebrations, will feature a seven-fight card and is being spearheaded by former President Donald Trump's organization, Freedom 250.

Read more »

White House launches ‘Aliens.gov’ website: ‘They walk among us’The White House unveiled “Aliens.gov” Thursday, a cheeky new website focused on illegal migrant arrest data – and not UFO disclosure.

Read more »

White House Launches Website Mapping Immigration Arrests, Uses Science-Fiction ImageryThe White House has launched a new website that maps immigration arrests across the United States, using imagery and language reminiscent of science-fiction depictions of extraterrestrial invasions.

Read more »

The White House’s Aliens.gov Site Brags That ICE Arrested More Than 700 US CitizensThe website, which compares human beings to extraterrestrials, touts arrest numbers from the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown. But some of its details are really out there.

Read more »