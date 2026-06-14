Plus, Trump’s approval rating dips and Brazil’s World Cup lesson.

Amina Kilpatrick The spectacle on the South Lawn is here: President Donald Trump’s UFC event is being held at the White House. Get unlimited access to ad-free articles and exclusive content.

The action kicks off at 8 p.m. ET with seven fights, including a main event lightweight title bout between champion Ilia Topuria and interim champion Justin Gaethje. Fans gathered Saturday afternoon on The Ellipse for Freedom 250’s “Fan Fest” event, a sprawling fair of booths and vendors set up in the park south of the White House. Watching just feet away will be the president, members of his administration, VIPs and thousands of active military members.

NBC News is live in Washington, D.C. , to cover all the action from one of the most unique sporting events ever.ahead of its 250th birthday next month, with most saying the U.S. has already seen its best days and a record-low number saying they are extremely proud to be Americans, according to a new NBC News poll.

Overall, the survey — sponsored by More Perfect, a nonpartisan nonprofit — shows that Americans believe their country has achieved many of the goals of its founders, but it is now falling short in living up to certain central tenets of the democratic experiment. Among adults, 78% say the American dream is further out of reach than it was a generation ago.

They also have little faith in their institutions — including the federal government, the news media and the high-tech industry. Even the military, which ranks the highest, has seen a pronounced drop in support. For the first time in the poll’s history, a majority — 52% — say they have “very little” confidence or “none at all” in the federal government.

In 2016, that figure was 34%. lowest mark of his second term in NBC News surveys) continues to weigh down his party ahead of the midterms. Though the GOP has a slim measure of separation from the president, Democrats hold a five-point lead in the battle for control of Congress.

Among registered voters, 49% say they prefer to see Democrats control Congress as a result of this year’s elections, compared to 44% who prefer Republican control andhave been removed from the performing arts venue. A person stands on shallow water as cargo and commercial vessels are anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran.

An effort is underway to finalize a U.S.-Iran deal to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but the push to“should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran. ” In coordination with the United States, Qatari negotiators flew to Tehran to help facilitate the finalization of the agreement, a source with knowledge of the situation told NBC News. On NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Sen.

James Lankford, R-Okla. , told moderator Kristen Welker “it is best” if Congress votes to ratify any potential deal to end the war in Iran, saying thatbefore committing to support it.

“At this point in time, all we can conclude is that this reckless and costly war of choice has been a disaster,” Jeffries said. It is a sentence that had not been written in 53 years. But Saturday in Texas, the Knicks ended more than a half-century of waiting by closing out San Antonio, 94-90, in five games for New York’s third NBA title and first since 1973.

“Sorry it took so long! ” Knicks owner James Dolan said with the entire roster behind him and the Larry O’Brien trophy just feet away. Knicks fans arrived in droves in Texas’ Hill Country, where they watched Jalen Brunson lead New York to a 16-point comeback to clinch the title.

Though it wasThe Knicks’ championship shattered two long-held NBA assumptions: that a franchise that struggled for so long lacked the ability to reach the top of the league again, and that a team built around aNot everything goes perfect in football. And when it doesn’t, you have to accept criticism and you have to do better. And that’s what we’ll do.a Russian shadow fleet oil tanker





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How UFC White House Card Compares To Biggest UFC Events EverWith UFC Freedom 250 set for Sunday night, the UFC will add another monumental chapter to its storied history.

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UFC Freedom 250 Turns White House South Lawn into Historic Fight ArenaThe White House hosted UFC Freedom 250 on June 13‑14, 2026, converting the South Lawn into a $60 million mixed‑martial‑arts arena. The weigh‑ins featured Joe Rogan, Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethke, while a massive construction effort and weather challenges underscored the unprecedented event, marking a symbolic blend of sport and American tradition.

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Historic UFC Fight Staged on the White House Lawn Amidst Storm-Heavy WeatherThe White House serves as the venue for the UFC Freedom 250 event as fans gather on the South Lawn, with UFC commentator Joe Rogan hosting the weigh‑ins before a climactic bout featuring Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje. Over $60 million has funded the custom-built arena, which becomes a symbolic testament to the intersection of sports and politics. Despite severe thunderstorms threatening the event, organizers commit to proceed rain or shine, continuing a 25‑year tradition of collaboration between the UFC and White House administration.

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