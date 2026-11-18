The White House is dropping Dr. Heidi Overton’s nomination to lead the Food and Drug Administration in the face of Senate opposition to her candidacy, according to a White House official and two sources familiar with the matter.

The White House is dropping Dr. Heidi Overton’s nomination to lead the Food and Drug Administration in the face of Senate opposition to her candidacy, according to a White House official and two sources familiar with the matter.

The decision comes as Overton faces skepticism from multiple senators ahead of a committee vote Wednesday that would have decided the fate of her nomination. In an illustration of the crosswinds facing Overton’s nomination, Trump officials spent recent days working to lock down the necessary support from a handful of senators, including abortion rights proponents Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski and abortion rights opponent Sen. Josh Hawley, two people familiar with the matter said.

Also read White House weighs next steps for FDA nominee Heidi Overton, who faces bipartisan pushback

Overton’s nomination also exposed fault lines between the “Make America Healthy Again” movement, led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and more traditional conservative circles. As a senior White House domestic policy adviser, Overton spent the past year and a half as the main conduit between HHS leaders working to advance a handful of key MAHA policies and top Trump White House officials who have stalled them in recent months — sowing frustration and distrust within the broader MAHA movement.

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Though Kennedy praised her nomination in August, those familiar with the dynamics between them have described the relationship as less than close. Asked shortly after her selection for FDA commissioner about Overton’s relationship with Kennedy, one person familiar with the dynamic bluntly characterized it as “not good. ” Another called their interactions “icy. ” “She’s not MAHA,” said the second person familiar with the dynamic.

The Health, Education Labor and Pensions Committee was also slated to vote Wednesday morning vote on advancing Jim O’Neill, the nominee to direct the National Science Foundation, and picks for senior labor and education roles. A HELP spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about the rest of the committee votes. Axios was first to report the Trump administration’s decision to drop Overton’s nomination. This story has been updated with additional details.