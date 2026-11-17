The White House pulled Heidi Overton's FDA nomination on the eve of a Senate Health Committee vote after she failed to secure enough Republican support, with the vacancy deepening leadership upheaval at top health agencies.

The White House has officially withdrawn Heidi Overton's nomination to lead the Food and Drug Administration, ending her bid to become the agency's next commissioner. The decision comes after Overton failed to secure sufficient support from Senate lawmakers ahead of a crucial confirmation vote. A senior administration official confirmed the withdrawal to Axios on Tuesday, noting that Overton lacked the necessary votes on Capitol Hill to move forward with her confirmation.

This development leaves the FDA without a permanent leader at a pivotal moment for public health policy. The agency is currently nearing a major decision regarding the future of the abortion pill mifepristone. Without a confirmed commissioner, the FDA faces significant challenges in navigating these high-stakes regulatory determinations amid intense political scrutiny.

Also read White House weighs next steps for FDA nominee Heidi Overton, who faces bipartisan pushback

Overton needed eleven votes from the twenty-one member Senate Health Committee to advance her nomination to the full Senate. This meant she could not afford to lose any Republican support if all Democrats opposed her. The narrow margin highlighted the deep divisions and skepticism surrounding her candidacy among key legislators. Several Republican senators expressed public doubts about her readiness to lead the nation's top health regulatory body.

Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, the chairman of the Health Committee, has been a vocal critic of the nomination. He questioned whether Overton had enough experience to lead the agency effectively. Prior to the confirmation hearing in September, Cassidy stated on social media that he had strong concerns about her lack of managerial experience. He argued that this gap left her poorly prepared to handle the complex responsibilities of the FDA.

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Overton serves as a preventive medicine doctor and the deputy director of the White House Domestic Policy Council. Her background includes working as a domestic policy official in the White House and serving as chief policy officer at the conservative think tank America First Policy Institute. Critics have pointed to these roles as indicators of her limited agency-specific experience. Anti-Overton signs featuring the nickname Vaperton appeared on Capitol Hill recently. These protests focused on her alleged ties to big tobacco and her support for vaping products.

Democratic senators raised additional concerns during the confirmation process. They highlighted her anti-abortion stance and her positions on vaping regulations. During the hearing, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska criticized Overton for not taking a clear position on political pressure surrounding access to mifepristone. Murkowski declined to state how she would vote last week, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the nomination.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine also remained undecided about Overton's nomination. Collins told NBC News last week that she had not taken a position and needed more answers on various issues. Her hesitation further diminished Overton's chances of securing the necessary votes. The nomination was already working against a tight political window regardless of committee support.

Democrats are set to take control of the Senate in January, which would require Overton to be renominated. Her chances of confirmation under a Democratic-controlled Senate are considered slim. The withdrawal of her nomination adds to a long period of upheaval at the nation's top health agencies. Leadership vacancies have become a recurring theme in the current administration's health portfolio.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention went nearly a year without a permanent director after Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took office. Kennedy removed Susan Monarez just twenty-nine days into her role last year. Trump's first pick for that CDC role, former congressman Dave Weldon, could not secure enough Republican support. The agency cycled through a series of acting leaders before the Senate ultimately acted on the position.

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The FDA vacancy now compounds these leadership challenges. The agency has operated without a confirmed commissioner for an extended period. This instability has raised concerns among health experts about the agency's ability to respond swiftly to emerging health threats. The lack of permanent leadership affects everything from drug approvals to pandemic preparedness.

Kennedy appeared alongside Overton in the Oval Office on August 10, 2026, in Washington. This public display of support made the subsequent withdrawal particularly notable. It signals a significant setback for the administration's ability to fill key regulatory posts. The move underscores the difficulty of confirming nominees with controversial backgrounds or limited experience.

The withdrawal also impacts the broader landscape of public health policy. With the mifepristone decision looming, the FDA needs decisive leadership. The absence of a permanent commissioner may delay or complicate regulatory actions. Industry observers and health advocates are now waiting to see who the administration will nominate next.

Berkeley Lovelace Jr. is a health and medical reporter for NBC News. He covers the Food and Drug Administration with a special focus on Covid vaccines and prescription drug pricing. He previously covered the biotech and pharmaceutical industry with CNBC. His reporting provides ongoing coverage of these developing regulatory stories.