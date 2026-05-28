White House drops eerie aliens 'walk among us’ warning — but the truth is much closer to home

The White House launched aliens.gov, a space-themed site with live illegal immigrant arrest data, ICE heat maps and a tip line to report aliens.

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Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, joins ‘Fox News Live’ to discuss President Donald Trump’s decision to have the Pentagon release government files on alien life forms and UAPs. The White House has a new message on aliens: They are not coming from outer space — they are already here and ICE is tracking them.on Thursday, a space-themed immigration enforcement website that turns UFO-style"disclosure" language into a live dashboard on illegal immigrant arrests, migrant encounters and immigration operations nationwide, Fox News Digital learned.

"They walk among us," the website reads. "For 60 years, the U.S. government has kept a closely guarded secret. Aliens have been walking among us, living in our neighborhoods, and interacting with us in our daily lives. They've shopped in the same stores, attended the same classes as our children, and lived seemingly normal human existences.

"The White House launched aliens.gov, a space-themed site with live illegal immigrant arrest data, ICE heat maps and a tip line to report aliens. Fox News Digital exclusively reviewed the White House site, which packages immigration enforcement data as a tongue-in-cheek"alien transparency" project while making a more pointed political argument on illegal immigration.

"This is a first of its kind effort to draw eyeballs to the fact that the previous administration’s porous border didn’t just put families in border states at risk, many across the country were in harm's way," a White House official told Fox News Digital. The website features a U.S. heat map tracking"alien arrests," showing where migrants are being detained by officials, alongside a real-time counter displaying that there have been more than 3 million migrant encounters.

"Millions arrived under the cover of darkness and embedded themselves directly into our society. Countless presidents, congressmen, and senior officials knew exactly what was happening. Instead of protecting American citizens, they chose to cover it up and even accelerate the invasion," the new website states.

"Aliens have been walking among us, living in our neighborhoods, and interacting with us in our daily lives," reads the website. "They've shopped in the same stores, attended the same classes as our children, and lived seemingly normal human existences. ""Until one man finally had the courage to tell the truth. Bold.

Unapologetic. Unafraid. President Trump was the first to call out the real danger Aliens pose to every American family, every community, and the future of our nation," the website said.

"The truth is no longer out there. It is right here. Right now.

"The data on the site will be updated on a rolling basis, and will also be included on the existing White House app, Fox News Digital learned. files as part of a broader transparency effort directing agencies to search internal databases for decades-old reports involving unexplained aerial activity after years of public skepticism surrounding government secrecy and UFO investigations.





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