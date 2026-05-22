White House Directs Banks to Report Payroll Tax Evasion and Suspicious Activity from Undocumented Immigrants

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to require banks to report payroll tax evasion and the use of unverified Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITINs). This executive order is part of a broader initiative to make life more uncomfortable for undocumented immigrants.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order this week that adds to the long list of actions the White House and federal agencies have taken in his second term to makerequires banks to report payroll tax evasion , suspected shell companies, and the unverified use of an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITINs).

ITINs are nine-digit tax processing numbers that the IRS issues to foreigners to file taxes. The plan will take effect in 90 days. The White House touted the plan as a way to avoid putting the financial system at risk by extending credit or financial services to the 'inadmissible and removable alien population'.

Unlike in Trump's first term, the White House has chosen this time around to make life uncomfortable for people who illegally entered the U.S. and are allowed to reside in the country during immigration court proceedings or are illegally living in the country





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Executive Order Immigration Require Banks To Report Payroll Tax Evasion Suspicious Activity Undocumented Immigrants Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITI Treasury Department IRS Bank Regulators Financial Institutions Artificial Intelligence State Department Immigrant Applications Social Media Websites Immigration Court Paroled Into The Country State-Run Departments Of Motor Vehicles Voter Registration Databases

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