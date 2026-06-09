White House Deflects From Trump Humiliation With Two Words

Trump was booed at a pro sporting event for the fourth time in less than a year.

The White House shrugged off attendees at Game 3 of the NBA Finals booing Donald Trump in his hometown. Trump watched the game from a luxury box, rather than courtside.

He was shown on the big screen during the national anthem, prompting loud boos throughout the arena.after the game, had a different version of the night’s events.

“I thought it was very good,” he said of the fans’ reception. “It was certainly amazing. I think mostly cheers. It was loud.

And it was very enthusiastic. ”Trump is generating quite the track record of being booed at sporting events.. In that case, the men’s final had to be delayed due to the extra security measures that kept hundreds of fans waiting outside the stadium. Trump’s appearance at Madison Square Garden may not be the last time he’ll be booed, either, since he suggested he may also attend Game 4 in the best-of-seven series in two days.

After all that was done to allow Trump to sit and watch Monday’s contest, the Knicks ultimately lost in a nail-biter, meaning they won’t be able to win the championship on Wednesday.





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