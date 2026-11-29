White House official Kevin Hassett states President Trump ensured Nvidia's board had accurate data before reinstating Jensen Huang, dismissing bipartisan security warnings.

White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett defended the decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive of Nvidia during a Sunday interview on CNN. He asserted that President Donald Trump actively ensured the chipmaker's board received all necessary information to make their final judgment regarding the leadership change.

White House Role In Board Decision

Hassett emphasized that the ultimate authority for reinstating the technology leader rested with the private sector board of Nvidia, not the federal government. He stated that the President facilitated a process where the board members were fully informed to reach their own conclusion on the complex matter.

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The administration official clarified that while the White House provided context, the board made the call based on their own assessment of the facts presented to them. This distinction was made to highlight the autonomy of the corporation in resolving its internal leadership issues.

Timeline Of National Security Reviews

When anchor Jake Tapper questioned why the President dismissed serious national security concerns voiced by both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, Hassett outlined a specific timeline. He noted that the Commerce Department referred the matter to the Justice Department approximately a year and a half ago.

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The director explained that recent weeks have seen numerous news stories and leaks that only provided a partial picture of the ongoing intelligence assessments. He highlighted that a significant portion of the relevant intelligence is classified, limiting public transparency during the initial review phases.

Hassett argued that these leaks and spurious press attacks created a distorted narrative of the situation. He suggested that the administration's approach was to cut through the noise and ensure decision-makers had access to the complete, accurate facts.

Bipartisan Security Concerns Addressed

The reinstatement of Jensen Huang comes amidst significant pushback from lawmakers across the political spectrum. Both Republican and Democratic representatives have expressed serious reservations about the risks involved in maintaining a foreign leader in such a critical technological role.

Despite these bipartisan warnings, the White House maintains that the private sector board was equipped to handle the security implications. Hassett indicated that the board reviewed the classified intelligence alongside their own business judgments before making the final decision.

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He described the process as ensuring everyone got in a room to discuss the full scope of the information available. This method was intended to prevent the decision from being influenced by fragmented media reports or political pressure.

Impact On Tech Sector Leadership

The resolution of this leadership dispute has significant implications for the global semiconductor industry and United States technology policy. Nvidia remains a pivotal player in the artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets.

By reaffirming Jensen Huang's position, the administration signals a continued reliance on existing corporate leadership structures. This stance underscores a preference for corporate autonomy in navigating complex geopolitical and security challenges.

The controversy highlights the ongoing tension between national security imperatives and the operational independence of major tech corporations. The White House's intervention to clarify the board's information suggests a delicate balancing act in future oversight scenarios.