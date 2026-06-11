White House Crisis Meeting to Protect Administration from MAGA Supporters' Fury Over Epstein Files

Details have emerged of an extraordinary White House crisis meeting held by Donald Trump's inner circle to work out how to protect the administration from MAGA supporters' fury over the Epstein files. In attendance were Vice President JD Vance, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, then-DOJ boss Pam Bondi and her then-deputy Todd Blanche.

Details have emerged of an extraordinary White House crisis meeting held by Donald Trump's inner circle to work out how to protect the administration from MAGA supporters' fury over the Epstein files.

In attendance at the gathering were Vice President JD Vance, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, then-DOJ boss Pam Bondi and her then-deputy Todd Blanche. While Trump was absent from the meeting, Vance advocated for the immediate release of all Epstein files, warning that Congress would soon force the issue if the administration did not act voluntarily.

Scrambling to find a solution, Vance pitched a bizarre media strategy that would see former Fox News host Tucker Carlson interview Epstein's closest associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking. Vance reportedly argued that her account could vindicate Trump from any Epstein-related allegations.

According to the New York Times, the VP was concerned that even Trump's most ardent supporters were miffed with the administration's memo claiming Epstein didn't have any clients and that there was no 'credible evidence' the late pedophile blackmailed anyone.

'This is a huge problem,' Vance reportedly told the assembly. Others in the room were reportedly skeptical of Vance's penchant to buy into 'conspiracy theories.

' Wiles has since said that the VP has been a 'conspiracy theorist for a decade. ' Last summer top Trump officials reportedly met in the Situation Room to discuss how to handle outrage over the DOJ and FBI claiming that it had no 'client list' belonging to Jeffrey Epstein.

Vice President JD Vance suggested that ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson should interview Epstein's closest associate Ghislaine Maxwell in a gambit to tamp down negative press, according to the New York Times. The VP also floated the idea that perhaps the DOJ and FBI should hold a press conference to field questions on the growing scandal from reporters.

If Congress were to push for the release of the files, then there could be a slow drip of damaging stories that could hurt the President and the administration, he reportedly argued.

'With all due respect,' James Blair, then-White House deputy chief of staff apparently interjected, 'the communications strategy of this group got us here. I don’t know that it’s going to get us out. And if you’re going to go in front of the press, you’ve got a lot of work to do.

' Blair then rattled off mock questions to prove how difficult some inquiries may be to answer. Blanche, now acting Attorney General, reportedly said that the administration could ask Florida courts to unseal testimony about Epstein. Since the bar is high for unsealing records, the courts would probably deny the request, and the admin could then shift the blame for withholding records. Blanche put in the request for the Florida court to unseal Epstein-related documents over the summer.

As he anticipated, that request was initially denied. But months later, after Congress passed the Epstein Transparency Act in November 2025 to force more transparency - and Trump signed the bill - the court unsealed the federal grand jury transcript with redactions. Blanche also apparently proposed having Maxwell testify to DOJ lawyers, suggesting he could sit with the sentenced trafficker himself, which he also later did.

Maxwell told Blanche that she never witnessed wrongdoing by Trump, calling him 'a gentleman in all respects.

' The House Oversight Committee has been investigating Epstein and his connections. Trump's attorney, David Warrington, reportedly proposed pardoning Maxwell as the meeting went on, according to the NYT.

'Pardoning Maxwell, a trafficker of young girls, would create a huge PR problem,' White House Communications Director Steven Cheung noted, the report stated. He argued that survivors of Epstein's abuse would make the rounds on cable, slamming the administration for such a maneuver.

'We can’t offer Ghislaine Maxwell anything,' Blair reportedly said. 'A, I don’t know why we would. And B, if we give Ghislaine Maxwell any sort of break whatsoever and then she turns around and says nice things about us, or says nice things about us and we give her a break, it will undermine the entire point of her saying good things,' he said.

'That will feed the conspiracy theory, period. If there’s nothing for her to say that hurts us, we shouldn’t have to offer her anything.

' At the time, the Wall Street Journal had prepared an explosive report on a birthday letter Trump allegedly sent to Epstein. The President reportedly called top executives at the Journal and its owner Rupert Murdoch to try to crush the story before publication. On a call with Emma Tucker, a Journal executive who is British, he said that she must 'hate America,' the Times reported





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White House Crisis Meeting Epstein Files MAGA Supporters JD Vance Susie Wiles Karoline Leavitt Pam Bondi Todd Blanche Tucker Carlson Ghislaine Maxwell Epstein Client List Credible Evidence Blackmail Congress Epstein Transparency Act Florida Courts Epstein-Related Documents House Oversight Committee David Warrington Pardoning Maxwell PR Problem Survivors Of Epstein's Abuse Wall Street Journal Birthday Letter Emma Tucker Rupert Murdoch

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