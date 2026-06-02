White House Correspondents' Dinner Rescheduled After Assassination Attempt on Trump

The annual White House Correspondents' Dinner, disrupted by a gunman's assassination attempt on President Donald Trump, has been rescheduled for July 24 with enhanced security measures. Trump confirmed his attendance and hinted at revising his speech. The alleged attacker, Cole Allen, faces life in prison.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner , a century-old tradition celebrating the First Amendment and freedom of the press, faced an unprecedented security breach when a gunman attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump at the original event on April 25.

The incident, which saw Cole Allen, 31, storm past Secret Service checkpoints armed with a shotgun, handgun, and multiple knives, forced the abrupt end of the dinner and its subsequent rescheduling. The White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA), led by President Weijia Jiang, announced the rescheduled event for July 24, a move hailed by Trump as a demonstration of resilience against those he termed "lunatics" seeking to alter the American way of life.

Trump confirmed his attendance and remarked on the choice of venue, the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC, a property he formerly owned. He suggested his keynote speech might be revisited, hinting at potentially toning down the traditionally sharp rhetoric directed at certain individuals. The rescheduled dinner will incorporate significantly enhanced security protocols and a more intimate guest list, addressing the widespread questions about how Allen managed to infiltrate the heavily guarded venue.

Allen, currently in pretrial detention in Washington DC, faces life imprisonment on charges including the attempted assassination of a US President. During his sprint through a magnetometer, he allegedly shot a Secret Service agent before being subdued by return fire, an event that sent attendees diving for cover and shattered the festive atmosphere of the annual gathering. Trump, still in his tuxedo, held an impromptu press conference later that evening, advocating for a rescheduled event within 30 days.

The WHCA's communication to members emphasized that the rerun would be a more controlled affair, prioritizing safety without compromising the dinner's core mission of honoring journalistic freedom and the spirit of open discourse that defines American democracy. The incident has spurred a review of security procedures for high-profile political events, ensuring that such a breach is not repeated while upholding the longstanding tradition that brings together journalists, politicians, and celebrities in a unique setting





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

White House Correspondents' Dinner Donald Trump Cole Allen Assassination Attempt Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

White House Correspondents' Dinner rescheduled for July after Trump assassination attemptThe White House Correspondents' Association is officially moving forward with a rescheduled Correspondents' Dinner.

Read more »

President Trump to Attend Rescheduled White House Correspondents' DinnerPresident Trump has announced that he plans to attend the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner, which is set to take place at the Waldorf Astoria hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Read more »

Trump to speak at the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ DinnerThe rescheduled dinner will take place on July 24 at the Waldorf Astoria hotel, Trump said.

Read more »

Trump to Attend Rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner on July 24Donald Trump announces he will attend the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner on July 24 at the Waldorf Astoria, following the violent interruption of the original event in April. WHCA President Weijia Jiang confirms enhanced security and a commitment to press freedom.

Read more »