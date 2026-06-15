White House Condemn UFC Fighter's Michelle Obama Comment

Josh Hokit told the crowd on Sunday, 'Michelle Obama is a man.'

MS NOW To Feature Sit Down With Barack Obama As Part Of Special Coverage Of Opening Of Former President’s New Center In Chicago \Josh Hokit after defeating Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight bout during UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House.fight’s victory at the South Lawn cage match on Sunday evening, but has yet to condemn or weigh in on an insult he made about former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The comment has drawn condemnation from figures on the right including Dave Portnoy, while the UFC’s Dana White told Time, “Everyone knows my position on free speech but I hate that kind of nonsense. ”Hokit’s comment is the latest in a long line of racist conspiracy theories about the Obamas, including claims that the former president was not born in the United States.

Donald Trump advanced that claim earlier in his career when he waged a campaign to obtain Obama’s birth certificate.that when he asked White House Communications Director Steven Cheung for comment, Cheung replied about Hokit, “He had a great win last night. He showed toughness and the ability to pressure his opponent both on his feet and on the ground. ” Tapper noted that the White House protests when there are insults directed at First Lady Melania Trump.

Democrats seized on the remark, with Rep. Joaquin Castro pointing to Paramount+’s exclusive rights to the event. He wrote on X, “So is this the kind of trash we can expect fromParamount CEO David Ellison was among those who attended the event, held in a giant arena constructed on the South Lawn of the White House.

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