Gas prices have dropped significantly ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, yet costs remain higher than last year. White House officials credit policy changes for the decrease as millions prepare for road travel.

The White House has highlighted declining fuel costs as drivers prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, even though current pump prices remain elevated compared to recent years. National averages for regular gasoline have decreased by approximately 70 cents over recent weeks, reaching $3.59 per gallon as of Wednesday. This drop marks a significant shift from the peak of $4.30 recorded on October 19, offering some relief to motorists facing the annual travel rush.

White House Credits Policy for Price Reduction

Administration officials stated that President Donald Trump is directly responsible for the downward trend in fuel costs. A statement released on Tuesday emphasized that the administration is delivering tangible financial relief to American drivers. The White House posted on X, noting that gas prices are falling as drivers head out for the holiday weekend. This messaging aims to counter the reality that consumers are still paying substantially more than they did during previous Thanksgiving periods.

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The current average of $3.59 per gallon represents a saving of more than $10 for a driver filling a standard 15-gallon tank. However, this discount does not fully offset the higher baseline costs experienced in recent years. Motorists are paying approximately 18 percent more per gallon than they were on Thanksgiving Day last year. This disparity means that while the trend is positive, the immediate financial burden on travelers has not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Comparisons to Historical Holiday Prices

Data from AAA reveals that the 2022 Thanksgiving Day average of $3.58 remains the highest recorded national average. This peak occurred after Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted global energy markets in late February 2022. Subsequent holiday seasons have seen lower figures, with the national average standing at $3.03 on Thanksgiving Day last year according to CNN. The current price of $3.59 is just one cent above the 2022 record high, putting it on track to potentially set a new all-time record for the holiday.

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Historical comparisons show even starker contrasts when looking further back. During the final year of Donald Trump's first term, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a severe slump in fuel demand. Government figures indicate that on the Monday before Thanksgiving in 2020, the average price was only $2.10 per gallon. By contrast, prices had risen to $3.40 on the Monday before Thanksgiving in 2021, during the first year of President Joe Biden's administration. These figures illustrate the extreme volatility in fuel markets over the last five years.

Impact on Travelers and Market Dynamics

The elevated costs are already influencing consumer behavior and travel plans. AAA estimates that 72.9 million Americans will travel by car over the holiday period, a slight decrease from the 73.1 million projected for last year. The agency attributed this reduction partially to the high price of gasoline. Consumers are expected to spend an additional $980 million on fuel during the five-day travel window compared to the previous year, according to estimates provided by GasBuddy to CNN.

Several factors are driving the recent decline in prices. Crude oil costs have fallen, with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate settling at $83.26 a barrel on November 18. Additionally, domestic gasoline inventories increased by 5.1 million barrels to reach 215.9 million barrels last week. These supply increases occurred despite a slight rise in consumer demand, creating a more favorable market condition for retailers. The sharp drop from the $4.50 peak seen in May, amid tensions related to the war in Iran, demonstrates the sensitivity of fuel prices to geopolitical events.

State-by-State Price Disparities

Gasoline prices vary dramatically across the United States, creating significant financial differences for residents in different states. Motorists in Hawaii face the highest costs, paying an average of $5.60 per gallon. California follows closely with an average of $5.51, while Nevada, Washington, and Oregon see averages of $4.80, $4.74, and $4.36 respectively. These figures highlight the impact of transportation costs and regional taxes on fuel affordability.

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At the other end of the spectrum, North Carolina offers the lowest average price at $3.05 per gallon. Indiana, Texas, and Oklahoma follow with averages of $3.16, $3.20, and $3.24. Ohio and Georgia both recorded averages of $3.25. The difference is stark when calculating costs for a full tank: filling a 15-gallon tank in Hawaii costs $84, whereas the same tank in North Carolina costs just $45.75. These regional disparities underscore the uneven burden of fuel costs on American families during the holiday season.