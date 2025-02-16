White House Calls Dem Senator 'Moron' After He Attacks Lara Trump Parody Account

Senator Chris Murphy mistakenly believed a parody Twitter account belonged to Lara Trump and condemned it for supporting the arrest of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The White House fiercely criticized Democratic Senator Chris Murphy , labeling him a 'moron' on social media . The dispute erupted after Murphy publicly condemned a parody Twitter account he mistakenly believed belonged to Lara Trump , former President Donald Trump 's daughter-in-law.

Murphy's response stemmed from a post on the parody account, 'Lara Trump Page,' which encouraged followers to comment if they supported Border Czar Tom Homan's potential arrest of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, for providing guidance to illegal immigrants on how to evade deportation. Murphy, in his now-viral tweet, accused the Trump administration of hypocrisy for advocating for free speech abroad while simultaneously threatening Democrats with arrest in the United States for explaining people's rights.The White House's official rapid response account, Rapid Response 47, swiftly refuted Murphy's claim, stating that it was evident the page was not affiliated with President Trump, his family, or the administration. While condemning Murphy's statement as 'imbecilic,' the White House acknowledged his right to express his opinion. A community note attached to Murphy's tweet clarified that he was responding to a parody account, and that Lara Trump had not actually posted the message. The incident highlights the complexities of navigating online discourse in the age of social media, where parody accounts and misinformation can easily blur the lines of reality





