White House Bars AP Reporters from Air Force One Over Gulf Name Dispute

The White House barred Associated Press reporters from Air Force One due to their refusal to use the name 'Gulf of America' as directed by President Trump. This action escalates the ongoing dispute over press access and highlights concerns about First Amendment violations.

The White House barred a credentialed Associated Press reporter and photographer from boarding the presidential airplane Friday for a weekend trip with Donald Trump , citing the news agency's stance on how to refer to the Gulf of Mexico. This action marked a significant escalation in a four-day dispute between the White House and the AP over press access.

The administration has blocked the AP from covering several events at the White House this week, including a news conference with India's leader. The root of the issue lies in the AP's refusal to follow Trump's lead in renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the 'Gulf of America.' AP reporters and photographers typically travel with the president as part of a press 'pool,' a tradition that has spanned decades. Their work serves millions of readers and thousands of news outlets worldwide.Journalists view the administration's move as a blatant violation of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment – an attempt by the government to dictate what a news organization publishes under the threat of reprisal. The Trump administration counters that the AP has no special right of access to events with limited space, particularly given the news service's alleged 'commitment to misinformation.' The White House spokesperson, Lauren Easton, stated Friday night, 'Freedom of speech is a pillar of American democracy and a core value of the American people. The White House has said it supports these principles. The actions taken to restrict AP's coverage of presidential events because of how we refer to a geographic location chip away at this important right enshrined in the U.S. Constitution for all Americans.'The body of water in question has been known as the Gulf of Mexico for centuries. The AP, whose influential stylebook is widely used by news outlets to guide language and usage, decided to both refer to it as the Gulf of Mexico and acknowledge Trump's order to call it the Gulf of America within the United States. Simultaneously, the AP updated its style last month from Denali to Mount McKinley for the mountain in Alaska that Trump ordered renamed. This location is entirely within U.S. jurisdiction. Taylor Budowich, White House deputy chief of staff, stated on X Friday that the AP 'continues to ignore the lawful geographic name change of the Gulf of America. This decision is not just divisive, but it also exposes The Associated Press' commitment to misinformation.' While the First Amendment protects the AP's 'right to irresponsible and dishonest reporting,' Budowich argued, it doesn't guarantee unfettered access to limited spaces like the Oval Office and Air Force One. He confirmed that the AP would retain its credentials to the White House complex overall.On Friday, an AP reporter and photographer traveled to Joint Base Andrews for their participation in the traveling press pool to Trump's Florida residence. However, after clearing security, neither was allowed to board Air Force One. They were informed that the decision was 'outlet-specific.' Meanwhile, reporters in the press pool who were permitted on the plane sent the AP journalists pictures of cards with their names saying 'welcome aboard' on their empty seats. Other news organizations, like The New York Times and Washington Post, have also stated they would primarily use 'Gulf of Mexico.' Fox News announced it was switching to 'Gulf of America.' The White House Correspondents Association has issued statements condemning the action against AP. While discussions are ongoing behind the scenes, individual news outlets have remained relatively quiet. The Times, through spokesperson Charles Stadtlander, said on Friday that 'we stand by The Associated Press in condemning repeated acts of retribution by this administration for editorial decisions it disagrees with. Any move to limit access or impede reporters doing their jobs is at odds with the press freedoms enshrined in the Constitution.' In a statement, the Washington Post said that the AP's 'access to the administration is central for all journalistic organizations, including The Washington Post, in serving millions of Americans with fact-based, independent journalism each day.' German opposition leader Friedrich Merz, the frontrunner in polls ahead of the country's Feb. 23 elections, commented on the situation. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, attended by U.S. Vice President JD Vance and top Trump administration officials, Merz stated, 'We would never kick a news agency out of the press room of our Chancellery.'





