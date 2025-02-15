White House Bars AP Reporters From Air Force One Over Gulf of Mexico Naming Dispute

The Trump administration escalated a four-day dispute with the Associated Press, barring their reporters and photographers from boarding Air Force One. The reason cited was the AP's refusal to use Trump's preferred name for the Gulf of Mexico, 'Gulf of America,' instead of the widely recognized 'Gulf of Mexico'. This action sparked widespread condemnation from journalists and press freedom advocates who view it as a violation of the First Amendment.

The White House barred a credentialed Associated Press reporter and photographer from boarding the presidential airplane Friday for a weekend trip with Donald Trump , citing the news agency’s stance on how to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the reason for the exclusion. This marked a significant escalation by the White House in a four-day dispute with the AP over access to the presidency.

The administration has blocked the AP from covering a handful of events at the White House this week, including a news conference with India’s leader and several appearances in the Oval Office. The root of the conflict stems from the news outlet’s refusal to follow Trump’s lead in renaming the body of water, which lies partially outside U.S. territory, to the 'Gulf of America.' \AP reporters and photographers traditionally travel with the president virtually everywhere as part of a press 'pool' and have done so for decades. AP journalism serves millions of readers and thousands of news outlets around the world. Journalists view the administration’s move as a violation of the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment — a governmental attempt to dictate what a news company publishes under threat of retribution. The Trump administration counters that the AP has no special right of access to events where space is limited, particularly given the news service’s 'commitment to misinformation.'\AP calls this assertion entirely untrue. 'Freedom of speech is a pillar of American democracy and a core value of the American people. The White House has said it supports these principles,' AP spokeswoman Lauren Easton said Friday night. 'The actions taken to restrict AP’s coverage of presidential events because of how we refer to a geographic location chip away at this important right enshrined in the U.S. Constitution for all Americans.' The body of water in question has been called the Gulf of Mexico for hundreds of years. AP, whose influential stylebook is used by news outlets as an arbiter of language and usage, advised that because of its broad set of global customers, it would both refer to the body of water as the Gulf of Mexico and also reference Trump’s order changing the name to the Gulf of America within the United States. At the same time, the AP switched style last month from Denali to Mount McKinley for the mountain in Alaska that Trump ordered renamed. That location lies entirely within U.S. jurisdiction.Taylor Budowich, White House deputy chief of staff, said in a post to X Friday — one that was later released as a White House statement — that the AP 'continues to ignore the lawful geographic name change of the Gulf of America. This decision is not just divisive, but it also exposes The Associated Press’ commitment to misinformation.' While the First Amendment protects the AP’s 'right to irresponsible and dishonest reporting,' it doesn’t ensure unfettered access to limited spaces like the Oval Office and Air Force One, Budowich said. He said AP would retain its credentials to the White House complex overall. \On Friday, an AP reporter and photographer had traveled to Joint Base Andrews for their participation in the traveling press pool to Trump’s Florida residence. But, after clearing security, neither was allowed to board Air Force One, a decision they were told was 'outlet-specific.' Meanwhile, reporters in the press pool who were permitted on the plane sent the AP journalists pictures of cards with their names saying 'welcome aboard' on their empty seats. Other news organizations, like The New York Times and Washington Post, have also stated that they will primarily use Gulf of Mexico. Fox News announced that it was switching to Gulf of America. The White House Correspondents Association has issued statements condemning the action against AP. Although talks are ongoing behind the scenes, individual news outlets have been relatively quiet. The Times, through spokesman Charles Stadtlander, said on Friday that 'we stand by The Associated Press in condemning repeated acts of retribution by this administration for editorial decisions it disagrees with. Any move to limit access or impede reporters doing their jobs is at odds with the press freedoms enshrined in the Constitution.' In a statement, the Washington Post said that the AP’s 'access to the administration is central for all journalistic organizations, including The Washington Post, in serving millions of Americans with fact-based, independent journalism each day.' The issue was gaining some international attention. 'We would never kick a news agency out of the press room of our Chancellery,' said Friedrich Merz, the top opposition leader in Germany and front-runner in polls ahead of the country’s Feb. 23 elections. He spoke Saturday at a security conference in Munich also attended by U.S. Vice President JD Vance and top Trump administration officials





FOXLA / 🏆 445. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WHITE HOUSE DONALD TRUMP ASSOCIATED PRESS FIRST AMENDMENT GULF OF MEXICO FREEDOM OF SPEECH PRESS FREEDOM AIR FORCE ONE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AP reporter and photographer barred from Air Force One over 'Gulf of Mexico' terminology disputeThe Trump administration blocked The Associated Press from traveling with President Trump on Air Force One and also from covering an Oval Office event.

Read more »

White House Bars AP Reporter, Photographer From Air Force One Over Gulf of Mexico Name DisputeThe White House escalated a four-day dispute with the Associated Press by barring a reporter and photographer from Air Force One, citing the news agency's refusal to use the name 'Gulf of America' for the body of water. Journalists and free speech advocates condemn the move as a violation of the First Amendment.

Read more »

AP reporter and photographer barred from Air Force One over 'Gulf of Mexico' terminology disputeThe Trump administration blocked The Associated Press from traveling with President Trump on Air Force One and also from covering an Oval Office event.

Read more »

Air Force One: AP reporter, photographer barred after ‘Gulf of Mexico' disputeJournalists consider the move a violation of the First Amendment — a governmental attempt to dictate what gets published by threats of retribution.

Read more »

AP reporter and photographer barred from Air Force One over ‘Gulf of Mexico’ terminology disputeAP reporters and photographers travel with the president virtually everywhere as part of a press “pool” and have for decades. AP journalism serves millions of readers and thousands of news outlets …

Read more »

Trump Picks Former Air Force Official to Lead Air ForceFormer Air Force navigator and National Reconnaissance Office deputy Troy Meink has been selected by Donald Trump to lead the U.S. Air Force. Meink brings almost four decades of experience in national security, including managing sensitive satellite intelligence and the military's space portfolio.

Read more »