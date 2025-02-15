White House Bars AP Reporter, Photographer From Air Force One Over Gulf of Mexico Name Dispute

The White House escalated a four-day dispute with the Associated Press by barring a reporter and photographer from Air Force One, citing the news agency's refusal to use the name 'Gulf of America' for the body of water. Journalists and free speech advocates condemn the move as a violation of the First Amendment.

The White House barred a credentialed Associated Press reporter and photographer from boarding the presidential airplane Friday for a weekend trip with Donald Trump , saying the news agency’s stance on how to refer to the Gulf of Mexico was to blame for the exclusion. It represented a significant escalation by the White House in a four-day dispute with the AP over access to the presidency.

\The White House claimed that the AP’s refusal to use the name “Gulf of America,” a designation Trump has pushed for despite the body of water being widely known as the Gulf of Mexico, was the reason for the journalists’ removal. This action was taken despite the AP’s policy of using both names, acknowledging Trump’s order while also adhering to its global audience’s customary usage. The news agency had previously adjusted its style to reflect Trump’s renaming of Mount McKinley to Denali, a mountain entirely within U.S. jurisdiction. \Journalists consider the administration's move a violation of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment — a governmental attempt to dictate what a news company publishes under threat of retribution. The Trump administration says the AP has no special right of access to events where space is limited, particularly given the news service’s “commitment to misinformation.” “Freedom of speech is a pillar of American democracy and a core value of the American people. The White House has said it supports these principles,” AP spokeswoman Lauren Easton said Friday night. “The actions taken to restrict AP’s coverage of presidential events because of how we refer to a geographic location chip away at this important right enshrined in the U.S. Constitution for all Americans.” \Taylor Budowich, White House deputy chief of staff, said in a post to X Friday — one that was later released as a White House statement — that the AP “continues to ignore the lawful geographic name change of the Gulf of America. This decision is not just divisive, but it also exposes The Associated Press’ commitment to misinformation.” While the First Amendment protects the AP’s “right to irresponsible and dishonest reporting,” it doesn’t ensure unfettered access to limited spaces like the Oval Office and Air Force One, Budowich said. He said AP would retain its credentials to the White House complex overall





