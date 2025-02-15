White House Bars AP Reporter From Air Force One Over Name Dispute

The White House barred a credentialed Associated Press reporter and photographer from boarding Air Force One due to the news agency's refusal to use the Trump administration's preferred name for the Gulf of Mexico, escalating the ongoing dispute over press access.

The White House barred a credentialed Associated Press reporter and photographer from boarding the presidential airplane Friday for a weekend trip with Donald Trump , citing the news agency's stance on how to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the reason for the exclusion. This marked a significant escalation by the White House in a four-day dispute with the AP over access to the presidency.

The White House accuses the AP of refusing to use the name 'Gulf of America,' a term preferred by the Trump administration, in its reporting. This incident comes amidst a broader tension between the Trump administration and the press, with the White House frequently criticizing media outlets for what it perceives as biased or unfair coverage.Journalists and press freedom advocates view the White House's move as a violation of the First Amendment, which guarantees freedom of speech and press. They argue that the government cannot dictate what news organizations publish under threat of retribution. The AP, whose influential stylebook is widely used by news outlets, maintains that it will continue to refer to the body of water as both the Gulf of Mexico, the historically recognized name, and the Gulf of America, acknowledging the Trump administration's renaming effort within the United States.The White House, however, maintains that the AP's refusal to use the preferred name is a deliberate choice to spread misinformation. They argue that the AP has no special right of access to events with limited space, particularly given its alleged commitment to spreading misinformation. While the AP's credentials to the White House complex remain intact, the incident raises serious concerns about the Trump administration's willingness to restrict press access and control the narrative surrounding its actions.





