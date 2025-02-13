White House Bars AP from Trump Events, Citing 'Gulf of America' Dispute

The White House blocked Associated Press journalists from three media appearances by President Donald Trump, citing their refusal to change their style guide and refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the 'Gulf of America'. This move sparked controversy, with critics arguing it violates the First Amendment and limits press freedom.

This week, the White House barred Associated Press journalists from three media appearances by President Donald Trump — two of them in the Oval Office itself. Some of the reaction said, effectively, this: What right do you have to be there, anyway? The AP, a global news outlet founded in 1846, is a source of fact-based, independent news that reaches billions of people every day.

The news cooperative has been a member of the 13-person White House press pool that has reported on the president and held him accountable since its inception more than a century ago. The pool gets access to the president on the understanding that it distributes his comments and activities to other news outlets, congressional offices and more. When the Trump administration blocked the AP from three events, it didn’t just bar the outlet from access to the president; it did so after an or-else demand that the news agency change its style from “Gulf of Mexico” to “Gulf of America,” perthat it will refer to the water as the Gulf of Mexico, while noting Trump’s decision to rename it as well. As a global news agency that disseminates news around the world, the AP says it must ensure that place names and geography are easily recognizable to all audiences.The First Amendment to the Bill of Rights states that the government “shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press.” To AP Executive Editor Julie Pace, Trump’s move — an attempt to use a news outlet’s access to him to control the content it published — is “a plain violation of the First Amendment.” “The actions taken by this White House were plainly intended to punish the AP for the content of its speech,” Pace wrote Wednesday to Trump Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. “It is among the most basic tenets of the First Amendment that the government cannot retaliate against the public or the press for what they say.” The White House pointed out that the AP was allowed into its briefing Wednesday but continued to take issue with the style of the gulf’s name. “Nobody has the right to go into the Oval Office and ask the president of the United States questions,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday. “We reserve the right to decide who gets to go into the Oval Office.” The White House does not pick the members of the press pool that goes in to the Oval Office. The pool makeup is decided by the members of the press corps themselves and is designed to represent everyone in all formats. The relationship between the president and the press is intended to be adversarial. That's essential for knowing what the president and his administration are — or are not — doing in the United States' name with taxpayer money. Freely questioning elected lawmakers is the reason, for example, why congressional reporters can roam most of the same Capitol hallways as members of the House and Senate and pose questions on behalf of Americans. At the White House, a smaller secure compound that functions as a residence, work space and event venue, the rules of access are more strict. But it, too, belongs to American





